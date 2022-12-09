Move over ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ is Netflix’s newest sensation

It’s one hit after another for Netflix in recent weeks. Fresh off the heels of Tim Burton’s Wednesday, the platform released its latest sensation Harry & Meghan and the documentary is already racking up the highest ratings of the year in the UK.

Premiering the first three episodes of volume one on Dec. 8, Harry & Meghan scored a recorded 2.4 million views during its first day on Netflix, according to Deadline. The second and third episodes pulled in 1.5 million streams and 800,000 streams, respectively.

The documentary offers a peek behind the curtain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their side of the story once and for all; a story that has dominated the conversation about the Royal Family ever since Meghan married Harry in 2018. No doubt viewers are anxious to see what damning things they dole out about the Royal Family, especially in the wake of the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which they shared just how much Meghan’s race played a part in the country’s “war” against her.

The pair famously stepped away from their Royal duties in 2020, choosing to become financially independent and move to California with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Once the week’s worth of numbers is calculated, Harry & Meghan will likely see an even higher count in streams and will be cushioned even further by the release of its second volume a week later which includes episodes four through six.

The show’s numbers, while staggering, have a lot of work to do if it wants to keep up with Wednesday, which earned 411 million hours of watch time during the first full week of its premiere, 10 times more than its closest competitor, 1988, and just mere inches away from beating out Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and pulling up beside Stranger Things and Squid Game as an all-time hit for Netflix.

Volume two of Harry & Meghan will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15. Volume one is currently available to stream.