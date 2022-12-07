‘Wednesday’ is gunning for the top spot in Netflix’s all-time rankings

Netflix‘s newest series, Wednesday was met with huge success. From the virality of Wednesday’s dance on TikTok to the newfound appreciation for Thing, it seems this show has something for new and old Addams Family fans alike. Now, the series is about to reap more of its rewards as it’s about to reach a brand new milestone on the streaming platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday amassed over 752 million hours on the platform twelve days after its release. It is predicted that the Tim Burton series will be able to surpass Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story, which currently sits at 856 million hours viewed.

It was predicted that Wednesday has the potential to reach 1 billion hours, and could sit alongside other Netflix giants, such as the K-Drama series Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

“Twelve days into its run, Wednesday is now No. 3 in Netflix’s all-time ranking of English-language series with 752.52 million hours viewed. It will likely pass Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (856.22 million hours) in the coming week to take over second place and has an excellent chance of becoming the third Netflix show in any language to pass a billion hours of watch time in its first four weeks, joining Squid Game (1.65 billion hours) and season four of Stranger Things (1.35 billion).”

Contributing to Wednesday‘s success on the streaming platform is TikTok. The dance shown in episode four went viral after it was paired with a remixed version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary.‘ And just like Disney’s Encanto, fans attempted to recreate the dance after it was revealed that Jenna Ortega choreographed the moves herself.

At the moment, Wednesday currently holds the top spot on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 spot for two weeks in a row. It’s currently unknown if Wednesday would receive a season two, but due to how popular it is, there is little doubt that Netflix would miss the opportunity to continue with the series.