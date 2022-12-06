Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ continues to break records after that ‘Wednesday’ meme

Netflix’s latest breakout success likely needs to introduction, with Wednesday continuing to make waves around the world and spinning off into various social media trends, arguably one of the most viral of those being Wednesday’s already-iconic dance scene being retooled into a TikTok dance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as the backdrop.

The trend has caused the 2011 hit to rocket its way back into the charts, and its success continues – it has become the most Shazamed song in the world, according to a tweet straight from the music identification service:

It seems that fans of the show and the TikTok dance it spawned are increasingly curious as to what song is being used in the viral trend. This is relatively understandable, given that 2011 seems like a lifetime ago in internet years and TikTok has only been in the cultural zeitgeist in recent years, there may be some knowledge gaps to fill for the Gen Z-heavy audience on the platform.

This Shazam milestone follows “Bloody Mary” reentering Spotify’s charts with a vengeance mere days ago, with Lady Gaga herself even joining in on the fun. Successful Netflix shows breathing life into for lack of a better word ‘archived’ tunes is becoming a bit of a trend, with Stranger Things 4 performing a similar service for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” earlier this year.

While Wednesday is being celebrated far and wide by humans and little monsters alike, with dream castings for season two already circulating, it hasn’t been without its share of controversy – with titular star Jenna Ortega coming under fire for shooting the aforementioned dance scene while COVID-positive.