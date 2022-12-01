‘Wednesday’ fans are crying out for Tim Burton to make this dream casting come true in season 2

Wednesday is one show that definitely didn’t drop the ball in the casting department. Not only is Jenna Ortega the perfect Wednesday Addams for our times, but Nevermore Academy and the town of Jericho are also filled with top-tier supporting performers, from Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Morticia. The best piece of stunt casting in season one, though, has to be the hiring of OG Wednesday herself Christina Ricci.

Season two is going to be hard-pressed to top Ricci’s presence, then, but as far as the fans are concerned, there’s only one bit of casting that would come up to that level. Practically every Aubrey Plaza fan out there is begging Tim Burton to hire the Parks and Recreation star for Wednesday‘s sophomore run. The internet’s long been of the opinion that Plaza would make for the perfect adult Wednesday, and now folks are hoping Burton makes this a reality, should Netflix do the right thing and greenlight a second run.

Okay but Aubrey Plaza needs to be the elder Wednesday – that is all. — HeckYesJess (@Jsahaya) December 1, 2022

Flashforwards to Wednesday’s future would be the perfect way to make this happen.

That said, @Netflix will have missed, in my opinion, an obvious opportunity if season two doesn’t leap forward 20 years to check in on the heroine in her late 30s – and tap Aubrey Plaza for the role. — rainydaymatt (@rainydaymatt) December 1, 2022

Or, you know, Netflix can just keep the show going until Wednesday reaches adulthood and then Plaza can take over.

I think they should continue the Wednesday series with eventually Aubrey Plaza playing an adult Wednesday — coco (@biggy_smallss) November 30, 2022

If a role as an older Wednesday isn’t on the cards, though, then Plaza would still be perfect casting as another, hitherto unknown, member of the Addams clan. Maybe some cool gothy aunt who shares Wednesday’s hatred of humanity.

can aubrey plaza play wednesday's cool aunt in s2 so they could hate on people together idk it came to me in a dream — dani 🍯🌙 (@moondayubin) November 28, 2022

And if she could be joined by Natasha Lyonne (ex-partner to Uncle Fester himself, Fred Armisen) as her wife or something, that would be great too.

season 2 of wednesday. natasha lyonne & aubrey plaza as gay aunts. are we all in agreement? — ☆mal☆ (@maleakimberly_) December 1, 2022

Come on, how can they not cast Plaza when she’s giving off real-life Wednesday vibes like this?

Aubrey Plaza is the real life Wednesday Addams https://t.co/iuumnzM20N — Lina Parra❄ (@Lina_OhNo) November 29, 2022

Ironically, Aubrey Plaza recently declared that she wants to be the “female Tim Burton” as she’s looking to make her directorial debut on a family-friendly supernatural project she’s pitching as “Hocus Pocus meets Beetlejuice.” Well, teaming up with Burton himself on Wednesday couldn’t hurt her chances of achieving that dream, right?