Lady Gaga offers a special invitation to Wednesday Addams in light of praise for her Little Monsters

Fans cannot stop talking about that dance performed by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series, Wednesday, and the actress seems to have caught the eye of one more fan. The dance was originally performed to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, but after a TikTok user set it against a sped-up version of Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary” it has seen the latter song land back on the charts, causing Gaga to personally offer “Wednesday” an open invitation to the Haus of Gaga.

The dance, which was featured in the fourth episode of the series, has seen fans take to TikTok to recreate the odd and hypnotizing moves that Ortega herself choreographed for the episode. The scene is set at the Nevermore Academy’s Raven Dance, which Wednesday reluctantly attends, donning a rather gothic and fantastical black dress. Not caring about what people might think of her she shows off her zombie-like moves that have since gone viral.

Another queen of the kitsch and (occasionally) macabre, Lady Gaga outed herself as a fan of the character, and Thing, after posting this statement to her Twitter.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

The tweet was in response to Wednesday’s own tweet from her official Twitter account, which read “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s ‘Bloody Mary.’ I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.” The song amassed over 700,000 plays in just one day. It is likely there is a very large cross-over of little monsters and Wednesday fans out there, given the themes that Gaga champions and the themes in the series. Here is the TikTok that pairs Wednesday and Gaga together and has since reached over six million likes.

Though Gaga is a far more gregarious and colorful character than Wednesday, the two are both similar in that they are true to themselves, embracing their own wonderful weirdness, and championing those who may feel belittled or bullied by society, “others” as the show might put it.

There has been a little backlash though, claiming that the only reason these weird moves have become so popular is that they were made by a conventionally pretty Ortega, as many others remember times they were bullied or shamed for dancing/behaving in a similar way.

Gaga herself will be taking on a rather disturbed character in the form of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, and we reckon that despite their vast personality differences, Harley and Wednesday would likely be good friends. Maybe the actress will be watching Wednesday for some inspiration for her upcoming role.

You can catch Ortega, and her dance moves, in Wednesday now streaming on Netflix.