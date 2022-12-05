Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19

It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen.

The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for long periods of time at the height of the pandemic. When they were allowed to recommence they did so with strict guidelines, including testing for everyone on set on a regular basis, as well as COVID-19 safety officers on set. While these were in place, Ortega was allowed to continue filming despite feeling sick rather than holding off and waiting for confirmation.

Speaking to NME, Ortega was discussing the dance scene and revealed, “it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.” She went on to elaborate on exactly how ill she was when she woke up that day.

“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

This was later confirmed by the production via an email that read, “strict COVID protocols were followed, and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from the set.”

Despite this email, many are wondering that if she was sick and displaying signs of COVID-19 before shooting, why was she even allowed on set in the first place?

this is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment pic.twitter.com/dBlwOf2ulr — Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@LilySimpson1312) December 3, 2022

Someone claiming to have some film health and safety experience chimed in citing that this may have been a “HUGE violation of protocol.”

Film worker w/ Health & Safety experience here. Depends on what the test was for. If it was routine cadence testing that was done, she would've been within compliance. But if she had symptoms and they tested her for that reason? HUGE violation of protocols — Lara, Hormonal & Poly Arc (@LaraOnSet) December 3, 2022

According to Ortega’s interview, she took the test because she felt unwell, meaning she probably shouldn’t have been on set at all.

According to her, she was in-waiting for the results when they shot that take, when the results came in she was sent home, but tbh I don't understand why she didn't stay home waiting for the result rather than risk contaminating people?? — Artémis 🜏 | FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@MrsArtemis_) December 3, 2022

Others pointed out the costs that come with delaying filming i.e. profit over safety.

Because delaying filming costs way more than anyone in this thread seems to realize and companies will do everything they can to avoid doing so until absolutely necessary cause it is a profit driven industry.



Shit sucks, blame the market — Lena 🐀 (@SomniaCE) December 4, 2022

This user puts it down the “grind culture” and how toxic it can be when we don’t prioritize our own health.

America has an obsession with grind culture and always sees ppl risking their lives and other for the sake of a job as "inspirational" — piss (@stoIenteeth) December 4, 2022

Important to note, however, that many wanted to remind people that Ortega likely had no say in whether or not she kept working despite her symptoms.

She has no say in it. You act like she has some pull here. She is just an actress. This would have all been on the producer and director. — Michael Wells (@TheLastSane1) December 4, 2022

If this is true, and Ortega was showing symptoms before filming this scene, then it was potentially a very risky move on behalf of production, especially considering how many people were on that set at the time.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Netflix for comment.