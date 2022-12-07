‘Wednesday’ had almost 10 times as many hours watched than its closest competition on Netflix last week

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever and it’s showing in the streamer’s weekly rankings.

During the week starting Nov. 28, Wednesday garnered more than 411 million hours watched dwarfing all other show’s on the service by a massive amount.

The closest rival to Wednesday was 1899 in its third week which managed to put together a commendable 44 million hours, but still, this wasn’t near enough to make a dent at the top of the rankings.

Wednesday has been on the service for two weeks now, and in its second week, the show managed to increase its overall watch time. Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27, the show debuted to a huge 341 million hours watched. As we now know, the interest has only grown stronger since this time.

The series is quickly closing the gap to become Netflix’s most successful show ever but there are still a few goliaths to slay first. Ahead of Wednesday in the overall rankings still are 2022 hits Dahmer and Stranger Things along with the platform’s biggest success ever, Squid Game.

At this pace it’s only a matter of time before the show works its way further toward the top, however, it would need a significant jump once again next week to reach the number one spot.

Wednesday is poised to get a second season after its massive success so we can say with certainty this isn’t the last time we’ll be talking about the show breaking records and topping charts.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix right now.