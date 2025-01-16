Forgot password
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. Homewards is a transformative five-year programme which plans to demonstrate that by working collaboratively across all areas of society, it will possible to end homelessness in the UK.
Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William ‘under huge pressure’ for his future reign as he is bound by ‘duty’ to keep his distance from Prince Harry

I can think of at least three Lion King quotes and one Spider-Man quote for this.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 03:03 pm

There’s always so much going on with the Royal Family, but those in line for the throne have to find a way to remain above it all. First in that list of people is, of course, Prince William, who is reportedly feeling the weight of the responsibility associated with the title that will soon be his, particularly when it comes to problematic familial relationships.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that William is “under huge generational pressure” to revive the monarchy, given his and wife Catherine’s popularity among the British public, which shadows that of his father and the queen.

The most recent survey from YouGov and The Times conducted in early Dec. suggests that only 24% of Britons have a “very favorable” opinion of the king, compared to 42% for William and 47% for the most popular royal, Kate. Charles’ net favorability (percentage favorable minus percentage unfavorable) is sitting at just 27%, having dropped seven percentage points since August. In comparison, William has a net favorability of 56%, with his wife outshining him again at a round 60%.

It’s clear the couple, now in their 40s, have a chance to make the monarchy fashionable again, and William is up for the challenge, thanks to his grandma. Fordwich says the prince is “dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties.”

Two major obstacles stand in his way, however. Foremost is William’s brother, Prince Harry, who continues to be in a tug of war with the Royal Family after he was denied a security detail for his visits to the U.K.. The brothers’ relationship has reportedly been ice-cold since Harry’s memoir Spare came out in early 2023, in which he revealed some aspects of behind-the-scenes drama between both couples. Will and Kate apparently felt “bitterly attacked” by the book.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales meets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the UK Ambassador's Residence on the day of the reopening ceremonies of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, five and a half years after a devastating fire on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images

Still, the feelings are mutual. Harry and Meg, on their end, recently felt “very hurt and betrayed,” according to a source speaking to Closer, after the future king’s chummy meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is a known critic of the California residents.

As Harry’s trial against News Group Newspapers begins next week, the younger son of Charles and Diana might come to spend more time in his home country again. He’s only made a limited number of visits since moving to California in 2020, and hasn’t brought his wife and children along since 2022, for the queen’s funeral. Harry maintains that the trip is not safe for his family, and has even allegedly asked Charles to intervene in another active legal case — the one in which he’s appealing the High Court regarding its decision to deny him special security.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive as the coffin bearing the body of Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II completes its Journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall accompanied by King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family, on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Photo Darren Fletcher – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The other thorn in William’s side, and frankly the entire world’s, is the disgraced Prince Andrew, who has not stopped bringing scandal into “The Firm” for years. His latest controversy came with his association to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, which adds to the much worse link to child predator Jeffrey Epstein. Fordwich says William thinks Andrew “has put the family in jeopardy.”

Both Andrew and Harry are “wary of William’s wrath,” says the royal expert. Other sources echoed this sentiment, telling InTouch that the 42-year-old is “not willing to take any nonsense, and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen.” The pressure may be heavy, but he seems to be thriving under it.

