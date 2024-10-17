Princess Diana’s legacy sees Prince William rocking velvet and a beard in the spirit of homeless transformation

Prince William is continuing to support his mother’s cause surrounding homelessness as the 42-year-old Royal made an appearance at a special awards ceremony earlier this week.

Recommended Videos

The awards ceremony was hosted by Centrepoint, a charity which provides housing and support for young people who are struggling in the U.K. The event seeks to celebrate the accomplishments and determination of youths who have experienced homelessness but have managed to turn their lives around. Awards are given out to those who have made a particularly great deal of progress such as career growth, personal development or contributions to society.

Obviously the whole event is for a positive cause and one that hits very close to home for the prince, as his mother, Princess Diana, was heavily involved in helping the homeless. She became a patron of the Centrepoint charity in 1992. Combatting homelessness was important to Diana and her values have been passed down to her children, as both William and Harry have continued to honor her legacy but in their own ways, with Harry setting up his own charity with his wife to help a broader demographic.

The name’s William. Prince William.

Diana’s eldest son showed up to the Centrepoint award ceremony with a sleek James Bond look, wearing a smart velvet tux jacket complete with a black bow tie tying it all together. The last time we saw William wearing velvet in public was not a good day for him, the Prince was spotted wearing robes and some hideous headgear to celebrate the Order of the Garter. It’s safe to say he looks much more comfortable in his outfit here.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This is a classic look and seemingly a favorite of the prince’s as we’ve seen him wear such outfits to awards ceremonies more than a few times in the past. It’s hard to deny he looks pretty dashing here; let’s not forget he was named the U.K.’s third sexiest man for 2024.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

On top of that, William also surprised many by rocking some facial hair too. We’re so used to seeing the prince clean-shaven in all of his public appearances that this new look kind of took us by surprise. Of course, that isn’t to say the beard doesn’t suit him, because it kind of does.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William’s speech

Anyway, William wasn’t just there to stand around and show off his sense of style, he also took to the stage to give a passionate speech. He started out by congratulating the award winners and nominees “I am inspired by the ambition and commitment of all the award winners and nominees this evening. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves.”

(Photo by Hollie Adams – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Then the prince went on to talk about his desire to see an end to homelessness in the U.K. a vision his mother also shared: “While homelessness is, of course, a complex societal issue, I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended. Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change.”

William and his mother have been heavily involved with the Centrepoint charity for many years with the Prince of Wales becoming a patron in 2005 as well as becoming a patron of The Passage, another charity dedicated to helping the homeless. Over the years the Prince has done a lot to help these causes and there’s no doubt he’s done his mother proud by continuing her legacy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy