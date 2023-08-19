Producer Jack Antonoff’s wedding rehearsal dinner draws star-studded cast of attendees

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding is the talk of the town today. It’s already assumed that it’s going to be a grand affair as the couple’s rehearsal dinner already gave us a glimpse into the star-studded guest list.

Among the well-known names of the industry who were present at the event were Taylor Swift – accompanied by Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, singer Lana Del Ray, the bride’s mother Andie McDowell, and Cara Delevingne. The dinner was held at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in New Jersey which — per a source’s account to People — was “overrun with celebrities.”

Qualley and Antonoff have been dating for nearly two years. Rumors about their dating began when the pair were spotted kissing in August 2021 in Brooklyn. The couple shared another kiss at their first public appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards in March 2022. Two months later, rumors about their engagement started circulating when Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Shortly thereafter, the couple officially confirmed their engagement. The rehearsal dinner on Friday became the center of popular attention for reasons other than the happy union. It was the presence of Taylor Swift which caused a mob of the pop star’s fans to interrupt the celebration of Qualley and Antonoff.

Per The Daily Mail, legions of Swifties congregated near the venue and began shouting the “Cruel Summer” singer’s name just to catch a glimpse of her, causing a public frenzy and prompting the arrival of the police.

All said and done, the couple’s wedding on Saturday has sparked popular excitement and we will keep you updated about every detail related to the event.