Queen Camilla reveals recent illness was more serious than we knew as she makes Royal return despite battling ’bouts of tiredness’

Queen Camilla has finally come clean about what she’s really been suffering from in recent weeks that has kept her out of the Royal limelight. For much of the year, it was Camilla’s job to keep working while her husband, King Charles III, suffered from ill health as he underwent cancer treatment, but over the past month the roles have been reversed as Charles has been forced to make public appearances alone as Camilla has remained bedridden.

While the Queen has shown up here and there, she has frequently had to pull out of events at the last minute due to the fluctuating state of her health. Initially, back when Camilla’s health first took a turn in early November, Buckingham Palace described her illness as a chest infection and claimed she was merely staying in bed out of an “overabundance of caution.” Seeing as the problem has continued a month later, though, it’s clear that was slightly stretching the truth.

Following a glitzy return to Royal duty this Tuesday, Queen Camilla has now revealed the truth of what’s been going on behind closed palace doors.

Queen Camilla on “really good form” despite “bouts of extreme tiredness” as she reveals truth about her ‘chest infection’

Queen Camilla caused alarm once again this week when she had to pull out of welcoming Qatari officials during a state visit to the U.K., leading to Kate Middleton stepping up in her stead. Ironically, this marked a big move for the Princess of Wales herself, after her own health battles this year.

However, while Camilla did not attend the outdoor ceremonial welcome at the Horse Guards Parade with her husband and daughter-in-law, she did greet the Emir of Qatar and his wife once they reached Buckingham Palace. During a greeting at the Palace’s Grand Entrance, Camilla is reported to have informed the Qatari guests that she has been suffering from a form of pneumonia.

Further details about Camilla’s condition have since been revealed to the press and it’s been determined that the Queen’s pneumonia was viral not bacteria and she’s now been given the all-clear from it. She is believed to have contracted it during October’s Australia/Samoa Royal tour. This trip was viewed as a risk for the vulnerable King Charles but it seems that it was Camilla who returned from it the worse for wear.

Queen Camilla is now said to be feeling “post-viral fatigue” which is why she’s still declining attending any events taking place in the chilly British winter open air. That said, a royal source told Sky News that she’s “on really good form” and has stopped coughing, even if she still suffers from “bouts of extreme tiredness.” When it comes to further events, doctors are reported to have told the Queen to “take each day as it comes.”

In a year that’s brought so much health upheaval for the Royal Family, it’s only par for the course that we should get one more surprise before it’s finished. Although, thankfully, Camilla’s brush with pneumonia is now over.

