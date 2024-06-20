Rachel Fuda’s nose before and after confirmed

Rachel Fuda joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in season 13 and is one of the more chill additions to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Unlike her co-star Teresa Giudice, who faced rumors she was quitting, Rachel tries not to fight with anyone (easier said than done). People are also talking about Rachel Fuda because she shared that she got her nose done.

While plastic surgery gets a bad reputation at times) (and we know that things can go wrong in an instant) we fully support whatever people choose to do (as long as they’re happy and safe). We want to know when RHONJ star Rachel Fuda got a nose job and what it used to look like.

What did Rachel Fuda’s nose look like before and what does it look like now?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Rachel Fuda shared that she got a nose job in 2019. Both Life & Style and ScreenRant shared a photo of Rachel that she posted on Instagram in 2015, and when comparing it to more recent photos, it’s clear that her nose looks totally different.

As Life & Style Magazine pointed out, RHONJ cast member Jennifer Aydin, who is known for her tough personality and desire to say whatever she wants at any moment (really, any moment), said to Rachel in one scene, “I felt bad about your terrible nose job.” (Ouch!) This was a rough scene, especially since we love Rachel as much as we enjoy watching her co-star Margaret Josephs.

But, as we can see when we compare the 2015 photo to one from May 31st, 2024, Rachel Fuda looks awesome. We wouldn’t call her nose job awful at all.

Rachel Fuda is so honest she even has said publicly that she had veneers put in (20, to be exact). We love that she’s so confident and that she shrugged off Jennifer Aydin’s comments. We’re not surprised that she doesn’t care if people talk about her nose job, though. Rachel recently said that RHONJ should add some cast members and that Teresa Giudice is a “bad apple,” according to Distractify.

