Rapper OG Maco net worth, confirmed

Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., better known by his stage name OG Maco succumbed to injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the age of 32. Here’s to remembering his life and career.

The Atlanta native rapper OG Maco rose to fame a decade ago in 2014 for his debut single “U Guessed It” remix featuring 2 Chainz after it made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list. Soon after, Maco signed to Quality Control Music record label and went on to release two mixtapes with the label and five more singles till 2016. Suddenly on July 28, 2016, Maco got in a near-fatal car crash and suffered multiple skull fractures, cracked vertebrae, a broken orbital, heart palpitations, and almost lost his right eye (via The Boom Box).

Though he recovered from the crash and turned his focus back to music, he was soon diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease known as necrotizing fasciitis in 2019. The rapper revealed through his Instagram stories that he had developed this disease after he was “improperly treated for a minor rash” (via Fox News). The disease took a great toll on Maco’s mental health and the rapper began struggling with depression. However, his passion for music kept him going and he released his first studio album, The God Of Rage in Oct. 2021.

Maco released his second, self-titled studio album OG MACO in Aug. 2023, marking his last music release. With his hard work and passion, Maco had amassed a wealth of $10 million as of Dec. 2024, according to Ghana Celebrities. Part of it came from his hip-hop collective label OGG through which he discovered then-unknown producer OG Parker.

Sadly on Dec. 12, 2024, Maco was hospitalized in Los Angeles after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to TMZ, Maco was rushed to the hospital after police responded to a neighbor’s 911 call of hearing a gunshot go off nearby. The rapper then spent the next two weeks in a coma, and his death was confirmed on Dec. 26 by his family in a long, heartfelt statement posted to his Instagram account:

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact. While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others.”

Maco’s family also requested fans to reach out to the account to “offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family.” The note ended with a thank you to all his supporters and fans as his family remembered his life as one “that was extraordinary in every way.” We send his family and fans condolences and healing.

