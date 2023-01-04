Rapper Tony Yayo thinks Tory Lanez’s ‘little man complex’ may explain assault charges against Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been at the root of one of the past decade’s most controversial pop culture trials. Following Lanez’s conviction on three charges resulting from his assault on Stallion, the rapper has been under fire by several entertainment figures. Actor TK Kirkland has already weighed in on the subject, and promptly after, rapper Tony Yayo unveiled what he believes to be the reason behind Lanez’s actions: his inferiority complex caused by his height.

On Dec. 23, Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Upon the final verdict, resulting in his conviction, Lanez’s fragile male ego was scorned by many. In an interview with VladTV on Youtube, G-Unit’s member Yayo shared his own piece of mind on the situation, blaming Lanez’s violent attitudes on his “little man complex.” Lanez is 5’2 (157cm).

“I’m not saying [Lanez] is not tough. I know he’s five foot two. I know guys that got a little man complex that’ll cut your face.”

In addition to Yayo’s comments on Lanez’s height, the rapper also mentions that the reasoning behind his actions may lay on the fact that the public and media undermine his “toughness” based on his reputation as someone who is not, at all, “tough” or a criminal. This public opinion, according to Yayo, might also be why Lanez insists on pulling stunts to prove everyone else wrong.

While the true cause for Lanez’s decision to assault Stallion may not ever come to the surface, the rapper was still found guilty on all three charges from the incident from 2020 — even if he vehemently denied them prior to the trial. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison, and even the possibility of deportation back to his native Canada.