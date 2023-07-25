Lisa Hochstein is trending again. Only this time, her family troubles have taken an extremely tragic turn. The former star of The Real Housewives of Miami recently claimed that her soon-to-be divorced husband, Lenny Hochstein threw her 80-year-old mother out of their house following a bitter altercation.

According to Lisa, the fight occurred after the reality star’s mother called out Lenny’s girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa who was apparently walking around the house in a revealing black outfit in front of the estranged couple’s kids, which was regarded ‘inappropriate’ by the 80-year-old mother of the model, according to Page Six.

Everything started when Lisa’s mother and her sister were babysitting the former couple’s two children, Elle and Logan while she was away vacationing with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

Lenny and Katharina arrived unannounced. The former was furious about Lisa’s mom confronting Katharina and in a fit of anger, verbally abused her and asked her to leave the property. Lenny’s exact words were also disclosed, having repeatedly shouted at the model’s mother, reminding her that she had no rights to stay at the house. “Get out of my house. Get out. Grab your s*** and get out right now. Get your s*** and go,” were the words which were getting hurled at Lisa’s mom.

Of course, this behavior was called out by many people, who claimed that by engaging in these forms of verbal altercations, Lenny was setting a bad example for the kids.

Even the 41-year-old reality star broke her silence on the matter, and spoke against Lenny’s attitude saying that throughout their marriage, she was treated ‘like garbage’ and that she feels her decision was right about moving on with a “real man.”

The reality star’s account of the family drama instigated a motley of public opinions and most of them outrightly blamed Lenny. Reddit, in particular, is populated by users with various strong opinions on the subject. Many users perceived this incident as how women are relentlessly blamed for being the ‘bad parent’ while men’s carefree actions and a lack of responsibilities are usually condoned.

Necessary-Low9377 particularly pointed out this issue saying, “Even with an insanely wealthy man, the woman is still the default parent and needs to arrange even the most basic childcare. It’s sad.”

With plenty of opinions, the Hochstein family episode has become one of the primary issues of discussion now.