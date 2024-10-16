‘Reba’ star’s Melissa Peterman’s dramatic weight loss is turning heads once again

Reba fans who want another comforting sitcom are excited about Happy’s Place, the NBC series premiering on Oct. 18, 2024 that brings Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire back together again. As we look forward to the two stars’ chemistry and humor in a premise about two half-sisters running a restaurant (and Peterman’s role as a fun-loving bartender), fans are also talking about Peterman’s weight loss.

Recommended Videos

It was exciting to see McEntire and Peterman onstage as presenters at the 2024 Emmy Awards, and while their characters might have had trouble getting along, the stars are BFFs for real. Now, as Happy’s Place premiere gets closer, fans of the cheery Reba cast member want to know how she lost weight.

Melissa Peterman’s weight loss, explained

According to Pinkvilla, Peterman lost weight after she welcomed her son Riley David Brady in 2005. She lost 60 pounds, and anyone who has attempted even a two-pound weight loss knows the struggle can be incredibly real. The actress dropped weight during her time on Reba as she played the endearing Barbra Jean from 2001 to 2007.

Some people might claim they lose weight without even trying or because they have a fast metabolism, but those people are unicorns. So, let’s talk about Peterman’s experience. As Pinkvilla explained, she moved throughout her day, which was easy to do since she didn’t have time to sit still thanks to her young kid. She also did strength training and cardio. She ate food she was craving (AKA all the fun food!) but in proper portions. She also focused on healthier foods most of the time. She would eat lentil soup for lunch and vegan food for dinner. She enjoyed peanut butter and apples when she wanted to eat between meals. A classic and top-tier snack!

Peterman hasn’t given any in-depth interviews about her weight loss. However, she has mentioned her approach to food and body image. In 2011, she told Self “most mornings I eat cottage cheese from the container while looking for my son’s shoes.” Has there ever been a more realistic description of parent life? The actress also said in 2014 that she embraces the fact that she’s tall. She explained, “I’ve been a lot of different sizes and ages” and as she ages, she is more comfortable with how she looks. She said, “Yeah, I got a muffin top. I’ve earned it” and “I don’t want to give back those breads and carbs. I like them.” …I’m not a fan of the term “muffin top,” but I do love muffins (especially blueberry ones).

Fans discussed Peterman’s weight loss on Reddit while praising her role as Brenda Sparks on Young Sheldon and wishing that she would star on The Big Bang Theory spinoff again. One said, “Melissa is gorgeous” and another commented, “She is a pretty lady no matter what!” Another fan declared, “Melissa you look wonderful.”

The actress hasn’t talked about her weight recently. However, she seems to have stayed consistent with her healthy lifestyle. And, Hollywood star or not, we all know how painstaking and brutal the path to developing healthy habits can be.

Peterman’s weight loss story is more compelling than many other celebs’ because of her realistic and confident attitude… and her love of bread. It’s helpful to hear she didn’t go on a wild diet or cut anything out of her life in order to drop weight.





We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy