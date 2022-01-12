What is the cast of ‘Reba’ doing now?

If you’re a 90s baby — or a member of Gen Z who’s just a stickler for nostalgia — you probably remember when veteran country singer Reba McEntire led her own show on the WB, which was naturally named Reba. The sitcom starred McEntire as a fiery and sarcastic single mother taking care of her three children as she adjusted to the new relationship between her ex-husband and his new wife. Premiering in 2001, the show tackled issues of motherhood, as her eldest daughter (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) also became pregnant during her senior year of high school.

Running for six seasons, Reba was one of the WB’s top rated shows before the series came to an end in 2007. It has been 20 years since the show’s debut, and the cast members of Reba have grown a lot since their days together. So, what have they been doing all this time?

Reba

Known for her stellar career as a country singer and her signature red hair, Reba McEntire led the cast of Reba as Reba Hart, a recent divorcée trying to move on with her three kids after her husband cheated. Loved for her quick one-liners, Reba was, of course, the biggest star of the show.

Since the series ended, McEntire has continued on her longtime career in country music, recording new albums, playing shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium, and continuing her residency in Las Vegas with Brooks & Dunn. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that McEntire released her 33rd studio album Stronger Than Truth, in 2019.

Outside of music, Reba still continued to act after the Reba series ended. She went on to play another incarnation of herself — Reba MacKenzie — in the short lived series Malibu Country. She’s also lent her recognizable voice talents to a few notable films, playing Etta in The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave and Joyless in the 2019 animated film Spies in Disguise with Will Smith and Tom Holland.

McEntire even made history as the first female Colonel Sanders in a series of funny KFC commercials in which she dons the iconic costume, white mustache, and goatee.

She currently appears as June, Coach Dale Ballard’s ex-wife, on CBS’s Young Sheldon.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Swisher played Reba’s eldest daughter Cheyenne, who learns she’s pregnant while in high school and overcomes a great deal of obstacles as she matures throughout the series.

After Reba ended, she immediately landed a starring role on another CW series, Privileged, where she played a Yale-educated tutor for two spoiled teenagers. She’s also had starring roles on shows like The Astronaut Wives Club and the infamous Animal Practice. She also played the recurring character Ariel on the fantasy series Once Upon a Time.

Currently, Swisher plays Maddie on the Netflix original series “Sweet Magnolias.”

Steve Howey

As Van Montgomery, the lovable doofus jock who gets Cheyenne pregnant, Steve Howey had his first major acting role on Reba. After the show ended, Howey landed several supporting roles in major romantic comedies including Bride Wars in 2009 and Something Borrowed in 2011. He also landed guest roles on other television shows including Sons of Anarchy and SEAL Team. Later in 2019, Howey returned to the big screen in a brief appearance as a stripper in 2019’s Stuber alongside Eternals star, Kumail Nanjiani.

Howey also found himself in another television family in the Showtime original series Shameless as Kevin Ball. Howey went on to play the character for all 11 seasons of Shameless, which recently concluded in April 2021.

Christopher Rich

As Brock, Christopher Rich played Reba’s arrogant ex-husband, a dentist who leaves Reba after impregnating his dental hygienist Barbara Jean (Melissa Peterman). But before his time on the show, Rich was already a well-established actor who got his start as Sandy Cory on the soap opera Another World and was well known for his major roles on shows like Murphy Brown and The George Carlin Show.

Rich hasn’t had a major role since his time on Reba but has landed numerous guest spots on several popular television shows like Boston Legal and Melissa & Joey. He has also appeared a few low-budget Christmas movies. Ever heard of Holiday Road Trip? No? Well how about The Christmas Trap or Christmas in the Heartland?

Melissa Peterman

As Barbara Jean, Melissa Peterman was the good-natured frenemy of Reba and the stepmom to the Hart children. After the show ended, Peterman landed a number of hosting gigs on competition shows like The Singing Bee and Bet on Your Baby.

Since Reba, Peterman has also landed several roles on other popular shows such as the ABC family comedy Baby Daddy where she plays Bonnie Wheeler. Peterman also starred and produced the CMT series Working Class. These days, you can catch Peterman in the recurring role of Brenda Sparks on CBS’ Young Sheldon.

Mitch Hollerman

Before he was cast as Reba’s son, Jake, Mith Hollerman also had several credits to his name as a budding child actor in the mid-’90s. The young star had already appeared in the short lived television comedy Daddio with Michael Chiklis, and had small roles in big-budget comedies like The Animal and Bubble Boy.

Since Reba ended, Hollerman has continued to appear in minor roles on a few big projects like The Hangover (where he briefly played a student named Max) and smaller projects like Bus Driver. Currently, Hollerman hosts a comedy podcast called “Extremely Internet” where he invites other comedians to discuss bizarre and noteworthy topics that are trending on the web.

Scarlett Pomers

As Reba’s middle child and second daughter, Kyra, Scarlett Pomers’ character did not earn as much screen time as her co-stars, but she still appeared through much of the series. Before her time as Reba’s daughter, she had an out-of-this-world role on Star Trek Voyager as Naomi Wildman and played Shanna Jensen in the film Erin Brockovich.

Since her time on the show, Pomers has pretty much shied away from acting. According to Looper, Pomer is now a musician and photographer. She’s even released a few projects but says that her music is more of a hobby and currently focuses on photography as a career.