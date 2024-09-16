‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Shōgun,’ and ‘The Bear’ sweep the 2024 Emmys, but let’s not forget the real shock of the night

The 2024 Emmy Awards have come and gone, and oh, were they a sight to behold.

Recommended Videos

If you’re still having a serious case of déjà vu, don’t worry ⏤ you’re not alone. After 2023’s broadcast was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, this was technically the second Emmy ceremony of 2024, meaning most viewers experienced waves of didn’t we just see that show win an Emmy? Many of the familiar players from January’s ceremony ⏤ including The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, and The Crown ⏤ were back for more in the Sept. 15 broadcast, but this time they were joined by some of 2024’s biggest breakout hits. Shōgun entered the ceremony as the leader of the pack and an early record-breaker after taking home a whopping 14 statues at the Creative Arts Emmys ⏤ the most Emmys for any single season of a show. The Bear, somehow still nominated as a Comedy, was expected to perform a similar sweep after already racking up 17 awards since its earth-shattering debut. And it came as no surprise to anyone who watched it that Baby Reindeer was a frontrunner in the Limited or Anthology Series category.

Hosted by our favorite father-son duo, the 2024 Emmys showed some major love to the expected faves while also spreading the wealth to a number of deserving first-time winners. Here’s the complete list of winners as well as some of the best red carpet looks and standout moments.

The best Emmy moments

One of the biggest topics of conversation at the 2024 Emmys was why The Bear keeps being categorized as a comedy. The show is universally adored, but it’s also starting to get on people’s nerves as it continues its winning streak, plucking Emmy gold from other deserving comedic performers. Even hosts Eugene and Dan Levy didn’t shy away from addressing the dramatic elephant in the room.

"I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy…but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes"



—Eugene Levy during his #Emmys opening monologue pic.twitter.com/8XQHzcy9rc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, about Tyler James Williams’ arms…

Tyler James Williams and his ARMS?!?!?!?! he even had Robin Roberts stammering. damn#emmys pic.twitter.com/sZ5lA7cLP2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2024

Picking up her first Emmy for The Bear ⏤ and becoming the first Latina actress to win in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category ⏤ Liza Colón-Zayas got political for a second.

#TheBear's Liza Colón-Zayas: "To all the Latinas looking at me: keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights." #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zye0Pwv7Qm — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

Then Candice Bergen stopped by to remind viewers how little has changed in the world since she first played Murphy Brown.

Candice Bergen, who famously drew the ire of then-Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy Brown raised a child as a single mother, reflects on how much has (not) changed since then in one of the #Emmys best moments. pic.twitter.com/4Gn5DbXAop — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for Baby Reindeer and it was as if you could hear fans all over the world leap to their feet as somewhere in a dimly-lit bar, Fiona Harvey grumbled.

#BabyReindeer star Jessica Gunning wins supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3igGcQJjLw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

We were given the villain crossover we didn’t know we needed…

These villains joined forces at the #Emmys! Where's that crossover? pic.twitter.com/zFLfoKv3om — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 16, 2024

And then oops, John Oliver had an unexpected Sarah McLachlan moment.

John Oliver being played off with music as he starts to talk about his dog who he just had to put down…



"F*ck you! I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now."#Emmys pic.twitter.com/CpG6vEM9L0 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

For anyone wondering why D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai had a red handprint over his mouth:

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai arrived to the #Emmys with a red handprint over his mouth in solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women. pic.twitter.com/OWpGqbttCj — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, some of the presenters were slightly lacking in the personality department, but at least they weren’t bad to look at.

it's actually insulting how attractive Taylor Zakhar Perez is. jesus christ #Emmys pic.twitter.com/DOI9bEtaKx — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

Richard Gadd made tears fall during his speech for Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

"10 years ago, I was down and out. I never thought I would get my life together. I never thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and then here I am, over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television." – Richard Gadd #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VoytTz8CF7 — Decider (@decider) September 16, 2024

And moments later, after receiving the Governor’s Award, Greg Berlanti did the same thing.

Greg Berlanti had me over here crying. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/4sfGw6PsJq — Jackie (Decembly) Penn (@JackiePenn18) September 16, 2024

Jelly Roll clearly got the memo, too, because the kept the tears falling through the “In Memoriam” segment.

Jelly Roll sings "I Am Not Okay" in tribute to the television family members we've lost at the 2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ec9sdwNWra — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 16, 2024

Shōgun experienced an even more historic night, as it took home awards for Best Actor, Actress, and Drama Series.

And finally, TV’s favorite comedic family gathered to remind us just how much we miss Schitt’s Creek (and Catherine O’Hara’s Moira accent).

The 2024 Emmys’ best dressed, assemble!

And the winners are…

Photos by Kevin Winter and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While some of the night’s biggest winners were given their awards at the Creative Arts Emmys a few weeks ago, the remaining awards were handed out live at the official Emmy ceremony. The first winner of the night was Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear, marking his second Emmy win for the role of Cousin, and he was closely followed by Billy Crudup for The Morning Show. Absolutely no one was surprised when Jeremy Allen White won his second award in a row for The Bear, since anytime he’s nominated for playing Carmy Berzatto, he tends to end up with a gold statue in his hand. Continuing The Bear’s winning streak, Liza Colón-Zayas picked up her first Emmy for her role as Tina, beating out Hannah Einbinder, who this author was personally expecting to take home gold for her magnificent work in the Hacks season 3 finale. Thankfully for Hacks fans everywhere, Jean Smart took home her third straight Emmy for her incomparable work as Deborah Vance!

Baby Reindeer fans got their first moment of victory when Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for her mesmerizing (and terrifying) performance as wacky stalker Martha. Hacks received more love when showrunners and co-writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky won Best Writing for a Comedy Series and naturally it was only a matter of time before John Oliver won his 1,000,000th Emmy for Scripted Variety Series. Richard Gadd’s win for Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie made viewers wonder if he was going to take home an award for Acting as well, which he did! Eyes became even mistier when Greg Berlanti received the Governor’s Award for his extraordinary contributions to television over the course of his career followed by Jelly Roll bringing down the house with his performance of “I Am Not Okay” during the “In Memoriam” segment. We then entered the Shōgun portion of our programming, wherein the two top acting wins for Drama went to Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. The biggest surprise of the night, however, came when the final award for Best Comedy was not given to The Bear, but to Hacks! Here’s the complete list of nominees, with the winners marked in orange:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

HBO/Max) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy