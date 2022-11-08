Rebel Wilson secretly welcomed a baby girl via surrogate

Rebel Wilson is officially a mom!

The 42-year-old actress and comedian recently welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, as she revealed in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson added that she’s “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable” and that she’s learning quickly. “Much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

In a People exclusive, Wilson shared details about her baby shower ahead of the arrival of Roycie, which had been hosted by her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at their friend Begum Sen’s house. The famous home had previously been featured on an episode of Selling Sunset. She said that had been surrounded by close friends, and that Agruma “went above and beyond to make it a special day.”

“It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” Wilson added, while praising Agruma for being “so amazing and such a great partner.”

British television presenter Carly Steel shared a handful of snaps from the bash on Instagram shortly after the happy news broke. “Congrats [Rebel Wilson] on beautiful Baby Royce!” she wrote. “Loved showering you both.”

Wilson revealed for the first time back in June that she was in a same-sex relationship with Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote at the time.

Shortly after, however, it came out that Wilson had essentially been forced out of the closet with her relationship by Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery, who was planning to expose her sexuality in an article. At least this time, when it comes to the birth of her child, it appears as though Wilson is in charge of the narrative.