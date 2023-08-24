Remember Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dog fiasco with the Australian government? The case is now closed

To think even wilder things around the pair would transpire a few short years later.

It has been eight years since Amber Heard found herself in trouble with the Australian Government after she brought her dogs to the country. Now, the puppy drama has come to an official end, after it was announced that the Aquaman star will not face prosecution.

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry released a statement on its website about its investigation against the actress. After working with agencies in and outside of Australia, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions decided that no actions would be taken against her.

“Prosecution action will not be taken against actress Amber Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs into Australia in 2015. “The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms Heard. “A brief of evidence was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who has made the decision not to prosecute in this instance having applied the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth.”

In 2015, Heard flew to Australia via a private jet because her former husband, Johnny Depp, was in the midst of shooting the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film in Brisbane. Per ET, both Pistol and Boo failed to clear customs, and the actress was also charged with producing a false document.

Australia upholds strict biosecurity laws, and breaching them can result in severe punishment. Page Six reported that the Agriculture Minister at the time, Barnaby Joyce, gave the celebrity couple an ultimatum: take the dogs back to the U.S. or euthanize them. Depp and Heard released a video, apologizing for their actions and acknowledging that these laws aimed to protect Australia’s biodiversity and ecosystem.

The Guardian reported in 2020 that Heard had asked her husband to provide a false statement and urged her former assistant to “lie under oath” in court. She had also requested those close to her to shape the narrative that she was “unaware” of the illegality of bringing her dogs into the country.

Had she been found guilty, Heard could have faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $75,000 fine. Additionally, false document charges might have led to an extra year in prison and a $7500 fine.