Who is Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend?

Charles Leclerc‘s unstoppable pace and daring moves on the track just won him a pole position in the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. As the Ferrari star speeds up towards victory, motorsports fans also turn his gaze toward his girlfriend.

At just 25 years old, Leclerc has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of motorsports. Hailing from Monaco, he began karting at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks, winning the GP3 Series in 2016 and the Formula 2 championship in 2017. In 2018, he made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber, and the following year, he joined the legendary Ferrari team, becoming their youngest driver in over 50 years.

On May 25, 2024, Leclerc added another line to the F1 history books by ending Max Verstappen’s streak of four consecutive pole positions. Fittingly, Leclerc’s impressive victory was claimed in Monaco, his homeland. It’s fair to say all eyes will follow him closely in the next races, which will define the driver’s future in F1. However, outside the tracks, fans keep asking who has crossed the finishing line for Formula 1 driver’s heart.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mieux, Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend?

Since 2023, Leclerc has been spotted by the side of Alexandra Saint Mieux, a stunning brunette who has been the prime query for his fans. Saint Mleux is a 21-year-old Italian student studying art history in Paris, France, and is also a popular TikTok content creator — with almost half a billion followers — known for sharing videos about her travels, art, and fashion.

Many have noted the striking physical resemblance between Mleux and Leclerc’s ex, Charlotte Sine, as well as their shared interest in art. It seems like the driver has an unambiguous type when it comes to romantic entanglements, looking for women with a particular look and set of interests.

Leclerc and Mleux were first spotted together publicly at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix in late May, though rumors suggest they may have been dating since March 2023. Their relationship became more public over the summer of 2023 when Mieux was introduced to Leclerc’s family and joined them on vacation. She has been an avid follower of his career, appearing in several races, including the Grand Prix of Miami and the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

It’s unknown if she was in Monaco to watch Leclerc shatter Verstappen’s streak or if her duties as a student forced her to stay in Paris. Regardless of where she was when Leclerc got his latest pole position, the happy couple surely does have a reason now to celebrate together.

