‘Remember when we were just friends, having fun?’: Days after A$AP Rocky’s acquittal, Rihanna gushes about how he grounds her

These days, a Rihanna sighting in the press is almost as rare as a Rihanna album. She’s been staying far from the spotlight, particularly during the depths of A$AP Rocky’s trial, where she remained noticeably silent but steadfastly supportive. Now, with the worst of it behind them, Rihanna is finally opening up about how the father of her children has changed her approach to life in the limelight.

In a recent profile with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna spoke candidly about her career and growing family. She was more open than one might expect from a megastar of her stature. While she’s been expanding her brand in the fashion industry — much to the frustration of her music fans — she did confirm that she has, indeed, been in the studio for the past eight years. But with the profile dropping just days after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of shooting his former associate, A$AP Relli, it was hard to focus on anything other than how their romance might be one of the healthiest in Hollywood.

Pictures of the couple, along with their two adorable sons, frequently float around the internet. But beyond their reputation as a beautiful family, little is actually known about their private life. Rihanna has never been one to discuss her relationships — whether with Drake or Hassan Jameel — often allowing the public to project their own ideas onto her love life without confirming or denying anything. Before this profile, it seemed like she intended to continue that trend, even going so far as to enter the courtroom through the back door to avoid cameras during A$AP Rocky’s case.

This time, however, she was willing to share. Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s no longer interested in simply saying the “right” things. She affectionately referred to the father of her children as “Rocky,” and confirmed the two officially got together in 2019 after years of friendship. Despite Rihanna being a newly minted billionaire and Rocky being a global star in his own right, they still frequent trendy New York nightclubs, buzzy restaurants, and even Joe’s Pizza, refusing to live the typical isolated celebrity lifestyle where businesses shut down just for them.

As a result, candid clips of them living life like any regular couple constantly pop up online. Rihanna credits Rocky for this approach, saying he refuses to let fame dictate their lives.

“He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we’re dealing with in our life, in our careers, and as parents, he’s like, ‘Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?’”

Rihanna even offered a rare glimpse into their private moments, revealing a game they invented while walking through Rocky’s home borough of Harlem at the height of COVID-19. With a local drink called Nutcracker in hand, the two take a sip every time they spot a rat — a game they aptly named Mickey Mouse.

These two seem as close as roses and thorns. And perhaps most importantly, they aren’t out of touch. No wonder A$AP Rocky ran straight into her arms when he found out they had won their case.

Rihanna being happy and content is something worth celebrating — our pop stars rarely get to experience that while still in the public eye. We wish them well and hope they continue being each other’s rock. Now please get to that album, Rihanna.

