What is Rihanna’s net worth and how did she earn her enormous fortune?

Multi-talented singer and entrepreneur Rihanna is currently making headlines because of her highly anticipated return to the music scene, with her Super Bowl performance set to take place in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Rihanna, also known as Robyn Fenty, has been a part of the entertainment industry since she was a teenager following the release of her 2005 hit single “Pon De Replay.” Since then, Rihanna has dominated the music charts and sold out stadiums, won numerous awards, and even made a name for herself in the beauty and fashion industry with the release of her makeup line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. But anyone who has followed Rihanna’s career knows that 34-year-old’s success continues way beyond these milestones.

Because of Rihanna’s career choices, she has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. So, without further ado, it is time to get an in-depth view of Rihanna’s life before fame, her reported $1.7 billion net worth, and how she obtained her billionaire status in the first place.

Rihanna’s rise to fame

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, on Feb. 20, 1988, to Monica Braithwaite and Ronald Fenty. According to Hello Magazine, growing up, Rihanna’s home life was anything but pleasant. The “Needed Me” vocalist’s parents divorced when she was a teenager because of Ronald’s addiction to drugs and alcohol. During that time, Rihanna turned to music as an outlet. Evan Rogers would ultimately discover Rihanna after friends introduced the singer and her bandmates while the record producer was on vacation with his wife in Barbados in 2003.

Within a span of a year, Rihanna would commute back and forth from Connecticut to Barbados as she recorded her demo, which consisted of four songs, including “Pon De Replay,” in Roger’s home. When Rihanna was 16 years old, she decided to move to America to pursue her career even though it meant leaving her loved ones behind.

When Rihanna was 16 years old, she decided to move to America to pursue her career in 2004 despite meaning leaving her loved ones behind. This move ultimately paid off because Rihanna’s demo would end up at Def Jam Records. Later, Rihanna immediately landed a record deal after auditioning for Def Jam executives and her now longtime collaborator and manager Jay-Z.

Following the record deal, Rihanna’s rise to fame began with the release of her single “Pon De Replay” in May 2005 and her debut studio album, “Music of the Sun,” later that year. To date, that album is certified platinum, according to RIAA.

That following year, Rihanna released her second album, “A Girl Like Me.” Rihanna’s third album, “A Good Girl Gone Bad,” would catapult the songstress’ career into overdrive. Not only was it positively received by fans and critics alike, but its lead single, “Umbrella,” landed her and Jay- Z a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Since then, Rihanna has released five more studio albums, the most recent being 2016’s “Anti,” and a handful of singles. To date, Rihanna has sold 60 million albums worldwide. After her success in the music industry, Rihanna ultimately dabbled in the beauty and fashion world in 2017 and 2018 with the release of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Everything that contributes to Rihanna’s sky-rocketing net worth

Despite conflicting reports, Celebrity Net Worth states that Rihanna is reportedly worth $1.7 billion. According to the site, most of Rihanna’s massive fortune comes from the “value” of the entrepreneur’s Fenty Beauty line, which she owns 50% of due to her partnership with LVMH, a French luxury goods company.

Upon Fenty Beauty’s release in 2017, Rihanna’s cosmetic brand profited $100 million in its first month and over $550 million in annual sales that year. Fenty Beauty is worth a reported $2.3 billion, according to a 2021 Forbes article.

In regard to Savage X Fenty, the all-inclusive lingerie brand that sells undergarments, sleep, and loungewear, Rihanna owns 30% of the company with her partnership with LVMH. As per the report, Savage X Fenty is worth $1 billion, which means because of Rihanna’s partnership, her share of the stake in the company is roughly equal to $270 million.

As for music and tour earnings, it is still being determined how much Rihanna has made through album sales. The New York Post reported that the “Take a Bow” songstress earned lucrative revenue on her tours because of a partnership and ticket sales. Despite Rihanna not releasing a full-length studio album or touring in about seven years, the news outlet states that she was given $25 million for 40 shows during her 2016 “Anti” world tour after partnering with Samsung.

In 2013, Rihanna brought in $140 million in ticket sales for her Diamonds World Tour, which was marked as the “highest-grossing” tour of that year.

And who knows, Rihanna’s net worth may take another giant leap by the time you read this article in light of the massive exposure she is already getting in anticipation of her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.