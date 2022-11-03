Johnny Depp has reportedly locked in his next gig: Rihanna’s fashion show

The future of Johnny Depp’s career has been largely up in the air following his dramatic and highly publicized defamation trial against ex-partner Amber Heard, but we now know his next move, and it is quite a sharp turn — Rihanna’s fashion show.

Yep, the fourth installment of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show, airing on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9, will now feature a surprise appearance from Johnny Depp, if TMZ is to be believed.

The publication reports that Rihanna herself specifically chose Depp to be a part of the event, and has already filmed his segment. He won’t be walking the runway alongside other models, but will instead appear in one of the event’s “star” moments, rocking a “cool and chic” vibe.

Nothing has been confirmed by Rihanna, Depp, nor Amazon Prime Video just yet, but this is the second time in a matter of months that the actor has made a surprise appearance as part of a large-scale production. In late August, he appeared as a moonman as part of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and reactions were just as you’d expect.

Other stars set to appear in the show include Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke. Simu Liu is also set to appear in the show, in the wake of his controversial comments about the late Chadwick Boseman at the Wakanda Forever premiere.



Speaking of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna herself leads the film’s soundtrack with her moving ballad “Lift Me Up”, a tribute to Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for cinematic release on Nov. 11, while Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 will hit Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9.