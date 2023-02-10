How much is Rihanna getting paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance?

With Super Bowl Sunday nearing closer and closer, two groups of people start coming together: those watching for the game, and those watching for Rihanna. The “Wild Thoughts” singer is making her first performance in five years, and choosing the Super Bowl halftime show for her big return might just be her coolest move yet.

Many might wonder just how much the NFL has to pay the biggest names in pop to make an appearance at the football game. After all, the greatest of the great have taken to the iconic stage in the past, from Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen, to U2 and Michael Jackson. However, the answer might be surprising. All Super Bowl guests perform voluntarily, and none are paid a cent.

Why are Super Bowl performers not paid?

As one of the most iconic stages on the planet, the Super Bowl is obviously a coveted place to be for any artist, so in a way they are paid through free publicity, which always results in an increase in streams, album sales, and follower counts following the big night. According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg registered a 143% increase in streams following his appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, while decades-old Dr. Dre and Eminem albums came back to the top 10 of the Hot 200 following their performances. Shakira’s streams went up 267% in 2020, and sales for Lady Gaga’s The Fame album increased by a whopping 986% in 2017. You get the gist.

Funnily enough, however, that wasn’t always the case.

If we take it back to the first big name to ever take to the Super Bowl halftime stage — none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson — the story was a little different. While today the Super Bowl is watched by around 110 million people each year, not accounting for streaming and international viewership, the biggest night in football was once even struggling to beat a sketch comedy series. They decided to recruit Jackson in 1993 to help retain their audience during halftime, and thus the Super Bowl halftime show as we know it was born.

The “Thriller” singer wanted to be paid, however, even asking the NFL for a fee of $1 million. Eventually an agreement was reached where Jackson would perform for free and, in exchange, the NFL and its sponsors would not only offer up free advert space to promote Jackson’s Heal the World Foundation, but also donate $100,000 to it. The deal benefited both parties, with the superstar’s performance doing its job of not just retaining, but increasing viewership for the half time and the second half of the game – something which was unprecedented.

According to Forbes, both The Weeknd and Dr. Dre took money out of their pockets, around $7 million, to make sure the production for their set was up to their standards. However, the NFL told the publication that the league — alongside sponsor Apple Music — will be covering all expenses related to Rihanna’s show this year.

So, no, Rihanna won’t be getting paid to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but she will definitely not be shelling out money either. As a comeback stage to relaunch the star’s music career, it’s probably the best platform she could ask for.