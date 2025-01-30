Rihanna used ‘secret’ entrance, remained ‘stoic’ during A$AP Rocky’s trial as rapper faces 24 years in prison if found guilty

A$AP Rocky is facing charges that could potentially ruin everything he’s worked to build in his multifaceted music, fashion, and film career. The 36-year-old rapper faces a maximum of 24 years in prison if found guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon. After a gaffe in which the judge asked for the exact status of his relationship with his partner, mega pop star Rihanna finally made a court appearance to show support for the father of her two children.

Recommended Videos

On the day of the court proceedings, Terrell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli — a former associate and member of Rocky’s rap collective A$AP Mob — testified against Rocky, alleging that on November 6, 2021, the two had a heated argument on a busy Hollywood street that resulted in A$AP Rocky shooting at Relli. Fortunately, the shot only grazed Relli’s arm. Surveillance footage from the scene shows A$AP Rocky carrying a firearm. According to ABC, this seemingly damning initial evidence led the prosecution to declare, “This is not a complicated case. The evidence will show the events in this case were captured on surveillance video.” The prosecution even offered Rocky an initial plea deal of 180 days behind bars, a seven-year suspended prison sentence, and three years of probation — an offer A$AP Rocky rejected by simply stating, “I respectfully decline.”

Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, who rose to prominence representing President Donald Trump in his Stormy Daniels case, claims that Ephron’s testimony is merely a money grab. Tacopina intends to disprove each and every allegation, starting with the claim that Rocky possessed a gun. He argues that the object Rocky was seen holding in the surveillance footage was a prop gun and asserts that they have witnesses to support this claim.

As is often the case in high-profile trials, the drama outside the courtroom has been almost as intense as what’s happening inside. Celebrities like 50 Cent are closely following the case, with 50 taking to Instagram to express his belief in Rocky and his attorney’s assessment of Relli’s motives. There’s also the Rihanna angle — during the pre-trial, the prosecution and defense disagreed on how to refer to her, whether as Rocky’s “wife” or simply “mother of his children,” leading even the judge to seek clarification on their relationship status. Earlier in the trial, Tacopina had to clarify to the press whether Rihanna would attend court, initially stating it was unlikely. However, on Jan. 29, the pop star was seated in the gallery next to A$AP Rocky’s mother and sister, showing her support. Throughout the entire proceeding, Rihanna reportedly remained stoic and “stared intently” at Relli as he testified.

According to People, with all the chaos at the main entrance, Rihanna chose to enter the courtroom through a secret back entrance. Fans immediately turned to X to ask legal journalist Meghann Cuniff what Rihanna wore to court. Cuniff, humorously perplexed by the question, admitted it wasn’t her area of expertise. Fortunately, People filled the gap, reporting that Rihanna wore a black coat, sunglasses, and gold accessories. Cuniff also noted that while cameras were permitted in court, none were allowed to focus on the audience, meaning no photographs of Rihanna in the courtroom will surface publicly.

For those asking, Rihanna is wearing … clothes?



She is sitting down and hard to see from where I am.



She was sitting down when I walked in. I think her top is black. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 29, 2025

The court may still not know how to officially refer to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, but it’s clear that the two remain as solid as ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy