The world is mourning the loss of groundbreaking journalist and television anchor Barbara Walters after she passed away Friday evening at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in broadcasting, and it’s no exaggeration to say everyone working in media in some capacity has been influenced by her.

It’s difficult to sum up just how impactful Walters’ career of over 50 yeas was, but we’ll give it a try. It began in the 1960s when she worked as a writer and producer on TODAY. Soon after, she became the first anchorwoman to ever host an evening news program when she joined ABC News.

In just three short years, she became the co-host of ABC’s investigative program 20/20, where she interviewed everyone from Richard Nixon to Elton John, as well as creating The View in 1997, while continuing to work regularly as a journalist until her retirement in 2014.

Walters made a name for herself as a woman in an industry predominantly dominated by men, and she’s served as an inspiration for many. Soon after her passing, many prominent figures and celebrities reacted to the news of her death. Disney CEO Bob Iger was one of the first people to break the news, calling her a “dear friend.”

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Actor and activist Alyssa Milano thanked Walters for helping her speak out on issues important to her.

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Former View co-host and attorney Star Jones reacted as well, saying, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay.”

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

Oprah made a touching tribute on Instagram, noting that “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer.” The fellow television personality called Walters a role model, and said she was thankful to have known her.

Lynda Carter posted a cute clip of herself on The View where the other hosts grill Carter about her Wonder Woman body. Walters defends Carter, saying that it was just how she looked and Carter replies, “Thank you, my friend!” The actor thanked Walters in her post, calling the journalist an “American institution” who paved the way for many women wanting to work in media.

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Award-winning actor and producer Viola Davis posted on Instagram, writing, “Rest well Queen! You have earned your crown.”

ABC World News Tonight and 20/20 co-anchor David Muir called her an “icon, legend, and trailblazer” in a touching tweet.

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Former professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacted to the news and noting Walters’ reputation for asking difficult questions. He expresses gratitude for her career, saying; “Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her.”

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

Monica Lewinsky wrote a sincere Twitter thread about the late journalist. Lewinsky shared that she and Walters stayed in touch since a 1998 interview. She gave her condolences to Walters’ family and said “she was the very first person with whom i ever sat for a television interview… and will certainly be my most memorable.”

“so tell me, monica, how do you feel …etc etc.” she was the very first person with whom i ever sat for a television interview… and will certainly be my most memorable. barbara will be missed by many — including me. sending love to jackie, george + her other friends.#RIPBarbara — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

Journalist and television talk show host Tamron Hall tweeted her condolences, calling Walters “The Blueprint.”

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie thanked Walters for leading the way in journalism for so many women.

American journalist Dan Rather, best known as the former longtime anchor for CBS Evening News, also called Walters a trailblazer in her field. In his post, he wrote, “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity.”

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2022

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts also gave her condolences and wrote she’s “forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship” in a touching post.

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

Longtime host of NBC’s Today Show, Katie Couric wrote a heartfelt tribute to Walters and shared a message the late anchor gave her after the former landed a big interview with then-president Bush. She wrote Walters “just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and she had to fight like hell for every interview. I deeply admired her and she was incredibly supportive through the years.”

Meghan McCain, former The View co-host from 2017-2021, echoed the trailblazer sentiment and gave her appreciation for Walters creating The View.

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

Actress and television personality Melissa Rivers shared a picture of her mother Joan Rivers with Walters. Rivers wrote Walters was a “faithful friend” and “unwavering journalist.”

An unwavering journalist. A fearless trailblazer. A faithful friend.



Rest in Peace, Barbara Walters



You’ll be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/a2Z3LKVvQo — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) December 31, 2022

Arianna Huffington, author and co-founder of The Huffington Post, reported Walters’ death and called her “a legend and trailblazer.” She went on to express gratitude to Walters for being there for “big moments and at the most intimate private ones” and thanked her for being godmother to Huffington’s oldest daughter.

Barbara Walters was there for me at big moments and at the most intimate private ones. I’ll forever remember this day at Christina’s christening. I love you Barbara! pic.twitter.com/q8W3RdhINJ — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) December 31, 2022

Investigative journalist and former 20/20 co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas also paid her respects.

Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters tonight…she shattered glass ceilings and blazed a trail for so many women in television news who would follow her…like me. I will never forget her. — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) December 31, 2022

60 Minutes correspondent and CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell called Walters “fearless, hard-working, determined and gracious.”

Actress Carmen Electra posted a picture of herself and Walters on The View, calling the late anchor “one of a kind.”

#RIP Barbara Walters 🤍 You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

Comedian and actor Yvette Nicole Brown, best known for her role as Shirley Bennett on beloved series Community, wrote that she was honored to have been interviewed by Walters.

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman posted a clip of Gilda Radner’s SNL impression of the anchor.

If you’re of a certain age you’ll remember Gilda Radner’s portrayal of “Baba Wawa” on SNL. RIP Barbara Walters… pic.twitter.com/cIKI47Ftu8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 31, 2022

Super sad news. I was honored to sit at the table with THE #BarbaraWalters on @TheView a couple of times. I still pinch myself. I learned a lot from her. ❤️ May she #RIP.



Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93. https://t.co/vEoybSlfZs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2022

Former professional tennis player Billie Jean King called Walters a pioneer and expressed admiration for how “she did her homework” before interviews.

Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died.



A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news.



And I was privileged to know her.



When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared.



May she rest in power. https://t.co/DkZlpl2w3b — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2022

Actress and The View co-host Sherri Shepherd wrote a sweet memorial post to Walters. She thanked Walters for her friendship and for “giving her the seven year chance of a lifetime.”

Former Good Morning America co-host and current Today special correspondent Joan Lunden said “we have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters.”

We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her. pic.twitter.com/k9PT6d8Xdz — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) December 31, 2022

New York senator and current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Walters for her “unforgettable” interviews. He wrote she “broke the glass ceiling” and “always wanted to get the truth.”

Barbara Walters was a trailblazing journalist, so many of her interviews were unforgettable.



She broke the glass ceiling for so many women and girls.



I knew Barbara—she always wanted to get the truth.



I’m praying for her family and for all who knew and loved her. https://t.co/lsfJmkw3Mm — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 31, 2022

CNN news anchor Don Lemon praised Walters for being “amazing on television,” but noted he preferred to spend time with her in real life, calling the seat next to her at dinner, “the best seat in the house.”

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022

Singer Jennifer Hudson posted a picture of her with Walters and wrote, “she lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy.”

A true trailblazer and icon ! She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. pic.twitter.com/nn6c5JWd6h — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 31, 2022

Political activist and wife of Bernie Sanders, Jane O’Meara Sanders posted her own tribute. She wrote Walters “broke new ground for women in broadcasting” and did so, “with grace and dignity.”

Rest In Peace Barbara Walters. You broke new ground for women in broadcasting. As my mother would say, you did it with such grace and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ndfOak2pPW — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) December 31, 2022

Paris Hilton called Walters “an icon” and said she “always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind.”

Sad hear the news about Barbara Walters. Always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind. Such a trailblazer and icon. Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace🙏 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters truly inspired many woman to follow in her footsteps and, as many said above, she was a trailblazer in her field. We will remember her not only for her hard-hitting interview style and ability to connect with others despite their differences, but for her kindness. Rest in peace.