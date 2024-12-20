Renée Elise Goldsberry opens up about the unexpected legacy of ‘Hamilton’ and how she’s giving back to her NYC community this holiday season

With a Tony and Grammy to her name, original Hamilton cast member Renée Elise Goldsberry has never been afraid to “work” – whether on stage, screen, or in the recording studio—but fewer know about her quiet yet powerful commitment to giving back to those in need.

This year she teamed up with Wells Fargo and Breaking Ground to distribute food, gifts, and holiday cheer at 90 Sands in Brooklyn, New York, and opened up to We Got This Covered about the experience. Since 1990 the non-profit Breaking Ground has been providing permanent housing and support services to people experiencing or at risk for homelessness. Through the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo is a proud sponsor of the organization having recently given a $500,000 grant to a new affordable housing community in Harlem.

Goldsberry was thrilled when Wells Fargo reached out to her: “We all know that food insecurity and housing affordability are two of the biggest issues facing our city. I think that sounds very daunting,” she explained. “It feels daunting to me as just an individual to know how to truly make an impact in terms of supporting our community in that way. I’m grateful that I could just show up here and be a part of what this bank is doing. I truly believe it’s difficult sometimes to get out of the small circle of our lives and make a larger impact. And this partnership is the way to do that.”

She hopes to lead by example and inspire others to give back to their communities during the holiday season and beyond. “In the holiday season, we create traditions that are nostalgic. What are we doing in this season?” she asked.”Is it going to be that we just get? Or is it gonna be that we give and we love to give? Can we give in more impactful ways and can that giving become bigger than a season? And I think that’s what we’re trying to do today.”

Photo by Diane Bondareff for Wells Fargo

Goldsberry loves what she does as an artist but also tries to remind herself when her work is stressful that she “isn’t curing cancer.” It’s important for her to “be a part of the community, show up and be open.” By doing so she has found that “there is a blessing waiting for you.” Seeing the light in people’s eyes as they received food was an impactful moment, and she especially loved giving away the unexpected gifts of speakers and blankets.

Goldsberry is best known for her work originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the hit Broadway show Hamilton. She knew she was working on something magical from the moment Lin-Manuel Miranda first played her a demo of the song “Satisfied” but never would have predicted the larger-than-life legacy the show continues to create.

“What’s most surprising is that we’re looking at our 10-year anniversary and people are still moved by [Hamilton]. People still care. … Kids that are not yet 10 years old are obsessed with a show that opened before they were born. I can’t believe it still has the same relevance and it’s still impactful. And that’s a gift to me. And I’m grateful that this work is still giving to the world in ways that feel meaningful in people’s lives.”

This talented woman continues to create. The night before volunteering she opened a new Broadway play by Simon Rich. All In: Comedy About Love tells a series of hysterical short stories about the ups and downs of modern romance. This show features a revolving cast of four talented individuals you have probably heard of before. Goldsberry was thrilled to reunite with John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind, who she worked with on the mockumentary Documentary Now.

“It feels like Valentine’s Day at Christmas time,” Goldsberry explained. “We are sitting in chairs telling marvelously magical stories about really unexpected people falling in love. It’s a great date night.”

After a contentious election season, Goldsberry believes this show will remind audiences of their shared humanity. “It’s important to remember that we are just human beings that love,” she stated. “It’s important for artists to remind us of the things that connect us, the truths that are universal. We are okay in our pursuit of love. Even when we fumble.”

She is relishing her time in the limited run of the production. Her last day is December 29th but All In: Comedy About Love runs until February 16.

Goldsberry continues to prove that artistry extends beyond performance. Whether on stage or off, she inspires and uplifts. Hamilton taught us that legacy is all about planting seeds in a future we can’t yet see – but it’s easy to predict that Goldsberry’s garden will most definitely bloom and be fruitful for years to come.

