‘RHONY’: Who is Lynn Yaeger?

The season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City has connections to some of the most influential people in the fashion industry. If this fact wasn’t apparent to everyone, it sure is now. In a recent episode of the reality TV show, Jessel Taank threw a charitable event in partnership with CITTA, a non-profit organization, and as viewers should have expected, some A-list guests made appearances.

One of the attendees caused a bit more of a stir than others, though — Lynn Yaeger. As soon as Brynn Whitfield saw the guest had joined the event, she was floored, and with good reason. Yaeger is a well-known icon in the fashion world, but unlike the folks present at Taank’s party, not all RHONY fans are familiar with her or have heard about her at all. Well, they’re about to learn.

Who is Lynn Yaeger?

Lynn Yaeger is a contributing writer for Vogue, a fashion and lifestyle American magazine that has reached global popularity, and led to the creation of numerous international editions. Yaeger is also a contributing editor to both the print magazine and its online website, Vogue.com, but manages to maintain a balance between that and other projects.

Currently, Yaeger is also a contributor to other high-profile papers and magazines, such as The Atlantic, The New York Times, Style Magazine, and The New Yorker. It’s quite an impressive curriculum, isn’t it? Well, it took dedication and time for Yaeger to get where she is now. For about three decades, the writer and editor worked for The Village Voice as a fashion reporter, so it’s safe to say that she must have learned much from her time there.

Contrary to what you may be thinking right now, however, Yaeger is not just known for her work. That’s a huge part of her fame, of course, but her eccentric appearance certainly helped things along. The editor/writer wears her fiery hair short, which is enough to make her stand out in a crowd. However, if somehow folks miss that, Yaeger is sure to be recognized by her iconic, dark, cupid’s-bow lipstick, which contrasts heavily with her typically powdered face.

Having been born in New York City, U.S., it makes total sense for Yaeger to make an appearance in RHONY, as the show is set in the same place. Hopefully, the series will have more surprises in store for viewers. Perhaps some more A-listers will make guest appearances in the future? It’s not like the show needs it to be memorable, but we won’t complain if it happens. A bit of a wow factor never hurts.