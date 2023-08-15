Where does Jessel live on ‘RHONY?’

Jessel caused a stir on RHONY with her description of Tribeca as "up-and-coming," but where does she live?

Even the most die-hard of reality television fans would admit to feeling somewhat apprehensive about the latest season of The Real Housewives of New York City. With a cancelled season 13 reunion and the announcement of an all-new cast, the arrival of this year’s installment after a two-year hiatus could have been disastrous for one of Bravo’s most treasured franchises.

However, thanks to the network’s expert casting and refreshing take on life in the Big Apple, RHONY’s current season has largely delivered on all the staples of compelling Housewifery, from lavish new castmates like Jenna Lyons, to arguments about cheese platters and quarrels over the correct time to serve shakshuka for breakfast.

Aside from those antics, the season’s most eyebrow-raising incident occurred in the most recent fifth episode, when castmate Jessel Taank told fellow housewife Erin Lichy that the NYC neighbourhood of Tribeca was “up and coming.” It’s a statement that would confuse even non-New Yorkers, and one that took Lichy — a real estate agent and Tribeca resident herself — totally by surprise.

So where exactly does Jessel Taank live? And how does it compare to her fellow castmates’ zip codes?

Where does Jessel Taank live?

Taank — a fashion publicist and brand consultant — resides in the neighbourhood of Chelsea, in the Upper West Side of New York City’s Manhattan borough. Fittingly for the creative, Chelsea is home to some of NYC’s best art galleries, which might explain why Taank welcomed trendsetting guests like Vogue editor Lynn Yaeger to her home in the latest episode. Taank described Chelsea as “one of [her] favorite areas in the city.”

What does Jessel Taank’s apartment look like?

Upon the season fourteen premiere of RHONY, Taank took Bravo on a tour of her Chelsea apartment, which was built in 1887. The building was once used as a dried goods emporium, but now houses Taank’s neutral-colored apartment with panoramic views of the city. Taank designed the apartment herself, including a walk-in closet befitting a fashion mogul.

Where do Jessel Taank’s castmates live?

Taank’s description of Tribeca as an “up and coming” neighbourhood with “potential” attracted the most ire from Lichey, which is understandable given that she is a real estate agent and Tribeca resident. Elsewhere, fellow castmate Jenna Lyons lives in a loft apartment in SoHo, while content creator Sai De Silva resides in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, housewife Brynn Whitfield lives in an apartment in the West Village, a stone’s throw away from Ubah Hassan’s home in Columbus Circle.