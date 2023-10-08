The answer to the question “Who is Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton married to?” comes with an absolute pip of a sell-by date.

For the time being, Thornton, 38, is married to a gentleman some 32 years her senior by the moniker of Gordon Thornton, whose name is a super fun diction exercise if you try to pronounce it clearly and quickly five times in a row. A North Carolina native, he has an exquisitely diverse portfolio of business investments, including a McDonald’s franchise and an executive management company. Gordon and Mia met in 2003 at a fundraiser for Haiti that was being held at a strip club.

The real soon-to-be-ex-housewives

Unfortunately, like a tragic majority of intergenerational relationships that start at a strip club, this one couldn’t last forever. The Thorntons have announced via their various social media accounts that they have separated, with their marital woes on deck to serve as dramatic fuel for RHOP’s forthcoming eighth season. How the split will affect the couple’s two children and the small chain of chiropractic clinics that the two of them own together is a worry for the denizens of tomorrow.

In a truly shocking twist, it appears that the divorce of two reality TV personalities might be loud and messy. Interview footage shared by TMZ sees Gordon Thornton — which, again, try rattling it off a couple of times real fast — claiming that Mia only married him for his money, and that while he offered her what the Real Housekids are calling “a hall pass,” he didn’t give the go-ahead for her to talk publicly about it.

Gordon Thornton, Gordon Thornton, Gordon Thornton, Gordon Thornton, Gordon Thornton. Seriously, try it. It’s fun.