Image Credit: Disney
Alicia Silverstone eats a poisonous berry on TikTok.
Images via Alicia Silverstone/TikTok
‘RIP girl you were great in clueless’: Alicia Silverstone took a bite of a poisonous fruit and now fans are wondering if she’s still alive

Do you ever watch a video and just shout 'Nooooooo!' at the screen?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Published: Aug 20, 2024 10:58 am

It’s not exactly ideal to get food poisoning when you’re expected to promote your new movie soon, but Clueless legend Alicia Silverstone didn’t seem to think about that scenario when she bit into a poisonous fruit off of a random bush in the streets of London.

“I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not,” Silverstone said in a video shared on her social media on Monday, where she asked her followers for help identifying the curious-looking fruit. The actress has not posted any updates since so people have naturally become majorly concerned about her health. The orange berry actually comes from a toxic type of nightshade called solanum pseudocapsicum, known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this. But it’s almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is, I need someone to tell me. I’m in England.”

@aliciasilverstone

What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔

♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

Per The Telegraph and the Royal Horticultural Society, the Jerusalem cherry is “harmful if eaten.” Meanwhile, the University of Florida Health website lists abdominal/stomach pain, delirium, diarrhea, fever, nausea/vomiting, and other equally terrifying conditions as possible poisoning symptoms. We need an urgent update from Alicia Silverstone right now.

“She’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless,” one X user morbidly joked before reassuring other fellow netizens that the plant is only “mildly poisonous.” “WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!,” a very concerned fan commented on TikTok. There were also, of course, copious amounts of Clueless jokes. You have to admit that was very Cher Horowitz of her.

If that wasn’t an eventful enough 24 hours for Silverstone, the trailer for the 47-year-old’s most recent film, the A24-produced and Rachel Zegler-starring Y2K, also dropped amidst the Jerusalem cherry commotion. Silverstone plays a loving “cool mom” to Jaeden Martell’s lovesick teen protagonist Eli in the horror comedy coming to theaters in December.

And no, although Y2K is holiday-themed, the source of its mix of horror and comedy isn’t someone accidentally eating the aptly-named Christmas cherry from a stranger’s garden to figure out whether it was some kind of tomato and getting aggressively poisoned. Instead, the movie imagines a world where the “Y2K scare” from the turn of the millennium was actually as terrifying as it sounded, and follows a group of teenagers on New Year’s Eve in 1999 as they’re tormented by malfunctioning technology.

Now allow me to go back to repeatedly refreshing Alicia Silverstone‘s Instagram profile until she confirms she’s doing okay.

