Ryan Reynolds channels the MCU to throw the ultimate Hail Mary for one of his many outside ventures

A lack of ambition isn’t something anyone could ever accuse Ryan Reynolds of suffering from given the success he’s enjoyed in virtually every avenue he’s taken throughout his career, but the actor and producer may have dived headfirst into the realm of wishful thinking after sharing his latest fantastical suggestion.

The 46 year-old has been basking in his most recent triumph after Wrexham – the soccer club he co-owns with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney – finally achieved promotion to the National League after 15 years spent in the fifth tier of the English pyramid system. The hard work starts now, then, but Reynolds has his sights set very high.

Channeling the Marvel Cinematic Universe – ironic given that he’s in the midst of prepping for his official franchise debut in long-awaited sequel Deadpool 3 – Reynolds threw out the biggest “what if?” in Wrexham history, and the responses ranged from the hopeful to the disbelieving.

For those not in the know, the fan-created art showcases Gareth Bale in a Wrexham shirt, with the player widely regarded as Wales’ greatest-ever. Once the most expensive player of all-time when he joined Real Madrid in 2013, he’s also the highest-ever goalscorer for his national team, and the winner of five Champions Leagues, three league titles, and a multitude of individual accolades.

Not only does he exist on an entirely different stratosphere to anyone to have ever played for Wrexham, but he also happens to be retired after he called time on his playing days after last year’s World Cup. If anyone can get it done, though, it’s Reynolds.