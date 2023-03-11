Ryan Reynolds’ gym sessions to keep up with Hugh Jackman for ‘Deadpool 3’ fail to get the response he was hoping for

Is Ryan Reynolds trying to show up the Wolverine? Hugh Jackman has been ripped for years, with his adamantium retractable claws and the pure physical strength only a mutant could have. Why is Ryan Reynolds walking around a gym at zero dark early trying to compete with that?

Deadpool 3 is set to come out in November of 2024, which means that Reynolds has a lot of time to muscle up before he meets his former foe now somewhat partner Wolverine. And it will be fun to see how that goes. For those who don’t know, the two really didn’t get along at first, even though they come from the same Weapon X program. Eventually, it was even Wolverine who tried to convince Cyclops to let Deadpool join the X-Men.

In the past, the Deadpool series hasn’t included Wolverine, even though he’s a huge part of the story. Now, Hugh Jackman jumps into place as Wolverine, and heads will get shaken, parts of bodies will get sliced, some things might get blown up, and mutants will be what they are. Coming back from devastating destruction to rejuvenate and get back on track.

Reynolds needs to be ready

The cast includes Leslie Uggrams, Emma Corrin, Tom Middleston, known famously as Loki, and also T.J. Miller. What?

Wait! What again? T.J. Miller is in this?

After saying Reynolds was an “insecure dude” and that he would “not work with him again,” it turns out that Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller have squashed whatever beef they had between them. According to EW, T.J. Miller was on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show saying “It was really cool, he emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it’s, like, fine.”

This email happened after T.J. Miller caught charges of sexual assault and was also arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat. That’s a lot to squash between friends.

Anyway, back to everyone’s superstar, Ryan Reynolds. The guy just doesn’t look natural in a gym.

Deadpool versus Wolverine sparks good attention, but Ryan Reynolds versus Hugh Jackman is a ridiculous comparison. Sorry, Reynolds, Jackman is jacked!

However, there will always be Reynolds fans rooting for their guy.

When Deadpool and Wolverine get together in the same movie, watch out. Fists will be thrown, words will be said, and remember, these guys are actually friends in real life. What goes on the big screen stays on the big screen. Then, wait patiently for the next round of pranks between them.