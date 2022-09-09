One of the burning questions following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II is whether or not Canada will replace its current currency, which currently features the Queen’s face. Well, maybe not a burning question, but like, a question! Though Canada gained independence in 1931, the two nations still share a sovereign, who is now King Charles III.

But because, let’s face it, nobody in Canada really seems to want King Charles’ face adorning their money, a viral Twitter thread asks who might replace the new King if Canada opted not to put Charles on the coins. But Patton Oswalt and Ryan Reynolds both seem to think John Candy, a true king if there ever was one, might make a good replacement.

“If Canada opted not to put Charles on the coins, what would work instead?” tweeted Buzzfeed product director Ivor Tossell on Thursday, shortly after the news of the Queen’s death was reported. “Do NOT say ‘prime ministers’ or you’re getting diefendimes.”

“John Candy,” Oswalt suggested, retweeting the query, to which Reynolds added: “Yes yes yes. Mint this.”

For those who are too young to remember John Candy, the Canadian actor and comedian was born in Toronto and grew up in Newmarket, Ontario. After gaining notoriety in the Toronto-based sketch comedy series Second City Television (SCTV) in the early 1980s, Candy went on to appear in dozens of beloved films throughout the ’80s and ’90s including Spaceballs, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Home Alone.

Unfortunately, we lost Candy way too young at the age of 43 in 1994 after he died of heart attack while filming one of his last movies, Wagons East, which was later released posthumously.

Though it’s almost certainly a pipe dream to get Candy on Canadian coins, according to Global News, the Royal Canadian Mint has stated that it will be up to the government of Canada to decide whether to change the image on the heads-side of coins.

“The Mint must await the Government’s direction on a new obverse design when a change in Monarch occurs, but we will work closely with the appropriate authorities when this change is requested,” the Crown corporation said it a statement.