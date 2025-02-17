Sacha Baron Cohen ‘furious’ after ex-wife Isla Fisher comes clean on divorce amid messy $75m split

Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly been left “furious” after his ex-wife, Isla Fisher, broke her silence on the details of their divorce for the very first time.

In case you missed it, the Hollywood couple — who first met in 2001 — announced in an Instagram post in Apr. 2024 that they had split up the year prior. The couple had remained tight-lipped about the reason for their divorce, until the recent press junket for the new Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy, which Fisher stars in. During an interview about the rom-com with The Times, the actress described her divorce as “difficult” and credited the “women in my life” for helping her through the split.

Fisher’s comments, however, have caused Cohen to “hit the roof,” with one source claiming the Borat star feels “betrayed” by his ex-wife’s discussion of the subject. Cohen is apparently so furious that the couple are now “at war” over how to split their whopping $75 million fortune. As for the source of his anger, the insider claims it has to do with Rebel Wilson, who has been engaged in a public feud with Cohen since March of last year. At that time, Wilson described Cohen as a “massive a**hole,” revealing it was him who was the subject of a chapter in her memoir about a difficult co-star she worked with years prior.

The whole beef has seen renewed interest in the wake of Fisher’s comments. “I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” the actress told The Times of her divorce, adding that it’s “the most difficult thing” she’s been through. Fisher went on to praise “the women in my life” that have “been there for me,” saying that she is “sitting here today because of them” and that she has “learnt so much about the power of female friendship” through her divorce. “I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are,” Fisher said. “It has been this expansive learning curve.”

No divorce announcement has been this insane, Isla Fisher I’m respecting your privacy but I have to stan, mama pic.twitter.com/sSrCEnHr6S — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 5, 2024

According to a source, Fisher’s comment about the women in her life was taken by Cohen as a “blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel,” since the “whole women sticking together thing was obvious.” Cohen was also apparently “fuming” and left feeling “utterly betrayed” because the pair had agreed to not comment publicly on their divorce, particularly if those comments revived Cohen’s history with Wilson.

Indeed, the timing of the couple’s divorce already raised eyebrows for its suspicious proximity to Wilson’s memoir, which details claims of Cohen’s sexual harassment against her on the set of the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. After getting wind of the chapter in Wilson’s book, Cohen reportedly reached out to the actress to demand that she remove any reference to him, prompting Wilson to respond on social media. “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson reveals Sacha Baron Cohen has hired a crisis PR manager and lawyer to try and stop the release of her memoir:



“I wrote about an a–hole in my book. Now, said a–hole is trying to threaten me. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.” pic.twitter.com/V8SZdTAqRv — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2024

“The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” For his part, Cohen strenuously denied the claims about him in Wilson’s book, saying they were “demonstrably false” and “directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence.” Though news of Cohen and Fisher’s divorce broke close to all that drama, insiders have debated the extent of its effect on their split. Some described it as the “catalyst” for the split, since Fisher was “embarrassed” by the claims, while others said the divorce had “nothing to do with Rebel.”

