Kanye “Ye” West is currently embroiled in even more backlash than previously thought possible after his latest antisemitic tear. Last week, the 45-year-old rapper told Alex Jones during an InfoWars appearance that he loves Hitler and Nazis, and then promptly got himself kicked off the newly free-speechified Twitter for tweeting a swastika styled into the Star of David.

Ye has now found himself in the crosshairs of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during Sunday’s 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., of all places.

During the ceremony, which honored George Clooney, members of U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and composer Tania León with medallions in recognition of their contributions to American culture, Cohen did a bit in character as his famous Borat. Naturally, Cohen, who is Jewish, couldn’t help throwing a few jabs at Ye as the notoriously antisemitic character, according to The Guardian.

“Before I proceed,” the comedian said, “I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!” Some guests burst into laughter while others sat in uncomfortable silence. […] Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said, ‘No, he too antisemitic, even for us.’”

Borat proceeded to sing a short parody of U2’s song, “With or Without You,” with the lyrics changed to “With or Without Jews.” He broke off and asked, “What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose ‘Without Jews.'”

Cohen also gently roasted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who were likewise in attendance, pretending to confuse Biden for Donald Trump. “Where are you, Mr. Trump?” he asked. “You don’t look so good. Where has your glorious big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin has become pale.” He then added, “But I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I must look away before I get a Bono.”

Ye, who made headlines yet again after calling Elon Musk a half-Chinese clone on Sunday night, has yet to respond on the precious few social media platforms where he’s still welcome.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.