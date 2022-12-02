Elon Musk finally takes stand against Kanye West after rapper posts swastika styled into the Star of David

Elon Musk has finally and thankfully found a line when it comes to his vision for free speech on Twitter, and had Kanye West‘s most inflammatory tweet yet deleted from the site.

Ye posted a screenshot of a supposed exchange he had with Musk, going on to spout some nonsense ramblings about Kim Kardashian sleeping with Chris Paul, and also taking a few digs at the Twitter boss. He seemingly went on some sort of Tweet binge while he could, as his Twitter account has since been suspended for a period of twelve hours.

West has since continued mouthing off on Truth Social. Perhaps a little less of a permanent solution than we may have hoped for, but at least we know that “free speech” under Musk has its boundaries.

Since Ye is banned off Twitter for a bit, he’s now using Truth Social pic.twitter.com/8pTnzy7YGd — AustinNoPowers! (@austinnopowers3) December 2, 2022

The straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back when it came to West’s Twitter was the rapper posting an image of a swastika stylized as the Star of David.

He shared the image on Twitter — with the caption, ‘YE24 LOVE EVERYONE’ and the hashtag #LOVESPEECH. West then shared the following exchange to his feed:

Credit: @kanyewest / Twitter

West, of course, responded by asking Musk who made him the judge. This is all after wearing a White Live Matter shirt to Paris Fashion Week, going on antisemitic tirades, launching a presidential campaign headed up by Milo Yiannopoulos, and being an all-around bigot. Let’s not forget that just earlier today West was on InfoWars telling Alex Jones about how big a fan he is of Hitler.

Musk himself addressed the incident a little later, jokingly clarifying that he didn’t suspend West for posting unflattering pictures of him, but rather for inciting violence. We can finally thank Chief Twit, who posted his first charismatic Tweet in some time, albeit against the backdrop of an otherwise pretty awful situation.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.



Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Musk also followed up with a Tweet containing only four letters, ‘FAFO’ – we’ll let you Google what that means. In essence, it’s the Twitter head establishing his free speech line at actively enabling violence and hate groups. We can breathe a collective sigh of relief, for now at least.

So if you had any doubts about Kanye West embracing neo-Nazism, you can put those doubts to rest. This is unforgivable to the highest degree. and it is nice to see Elon finally — finally — doing the bare minimum to combat it.

It seems that West has abandoned all sense of reason and could care less about what the world thinks of him. Reactions to the tweet are understandably incensed. Before dropping this latest piece of garbage, he’d already been called out by Mark Hammill, John DiMaggio, Michael Rapaport, and almost certainly other high-profile names that we may have missed.

Only time will tell if his profile his removed for good.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.