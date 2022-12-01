Mark Hamill seemingly addresses Kanye West’s latest antisemitic rampage

Just when we thought Kanye West could never, ever ever EVER possibly dig himself into a deeper hole, he proves everybody wrong yet again.

You’ve probably heard all about it for now, but the antisemitic rapper expressed admiration for Hitler on Alex Jones’ Infowars show. Yes, really.

In any case, the internet has straight-up had enough of Ye’s rubbish, including Mark Hamill. While the Star Wars lead didn’t directly reference West’s remarks, the word of the day on social media as a result of West’s vile remarks seems to be ‘Nazis.’

We have to keep dissing the Nazis all the time. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 1, 2022

We couldn’t agree with you any more, Mark. Hamill’s reaction was a little more subdued, at least when compared to other big names that have called out the latest round of rubbish that has poured out of West’s mouth. John DiMaggio for instance, straight-up called West a piece of garbage, with an f-bomb to boot.

Elon Musk broke his silence on the matter, replying to one of West’s tweets. The owner of Twitter just replied with some anecdote about turning the other cheek. Really.

We suppose there’s a bit of a catch-22 when it comes to West’s Twitter activity and whether or not he should have access to the platform, as Ye hasn’t said anything outright inflammatory on the platform. Instead, he has just been retweeting other people parroting back what he has already said.

Surely you’re too far gone when even Alex Jones is trying to nudge you into dialing it back.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.