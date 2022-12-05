Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him.

With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a little bit salty about his ousting from Twitter, he has now taken to Instagram – a platform where Musk has no jurisdiction, to make an outlandish claim about Chief Twit being a genetically modified half-Chinese clone.

The image’s caption also appears to be engineered as a lede for journalists to construct inevitable headlines about West’s latest bout of lunacy.

Elon being Elon, took the accusation in stride – saying he took the batcrap-crazy conspiracy theory as a compliment. While Musk won the internet over last week after finally making the right call in booting West off Twitter, he’s still making really questionable judgment calls about who is allowed a voice on the platform, having recently reinstated the editor of a neo-Nazi website.

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

Since West’s Twitter suspension has rightfully dragged on indefinitely after inciting hatred and violence against the Jewish community, the disgraced rapper continues to gear up for spreading his vitriol and vile rhetoric wherever else he can as part of his YE24 campaign, with Nick Fuentes appearing to be setting up a Telegram channel for Ye.

Nick Fuentes is helping Kanye make a telegram channel jfc pic.twitter.com/mSzoRd6D9j — Alternate Media Watchers (@AltMediaWatch) December 5, 2022

The pair will also be sitting down for an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, so good luck to him when West inevitably ends up saying some extremely gross things on his platform which will without a doubt violate Twitch’s infamously iron-clad terms of service.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.