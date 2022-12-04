God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview

With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.

With over 7 million subscribers, Adin Ross has a rather nice platform on Twitch, where he posts videos that can reach up to 2 million views easily. That’s a nice playground for Ye to bring his twisted viewpoints and potentially tear down a streamer’s empire. As reported by Sportskeeda, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, of all people, confirmed that he would be sitting down with Ye on Ross’ platform in a video that was tweeted under the protected @kurcco Twitter account.

“We want to sit down with people that disagree. We want to have the conversation. We want Jewish people to be a part of it. And Ye will be sitting down with, I believe some Jewish people this week. At least one interview lined up, I think we’re talking to Adin Ross. Him and I will be speaking to him.”

Twitter explodes with backlash

Ross doesn’t look that old himself, but can he handle a conversation with the rapper? Can he keep it real without getting Ye juice all over his Twitch? Also, look at who most of his viewers are. Is this the right platform for Ye in the first place, or is he just that desperate for anyone to listen?

Of course, a person doesn’t have to know everything. It’s just a good idea to read up on a few things before having a show with a Nazi-admiring celebrity who seems to have lost his mind. Check out a book. Know what fascism is, especially when the show is going to be with those guys.

The truth is Ye doesn’t make a good fit for the show. He sees 7 million viewers and thinks it’s a good audience to reach. The mostly kids are there for video games. They’re not interested in a rant on twisted views of politics and history.

Adin might be excited about the interview to grow his empire, but he may not realize he’s giving a platform to ideas he’ll be facing consequences for hosting. Could his platform be taken away? Yes, it can.

Ye has been controversial for years when he first jumped up on stage with Taylor Swift and stole the mic at the VMAs. More recently though, he went on InfoWars with Alex Jones and made the statement, “I see good things about Hitler.” His Nazi-praising rant and, later, his tweet of the Star of David merged with a swastika caused an uproar across the internet, so much so that Elon Musk surprisingly suspended his Twitter account. That’s the same Elon who has reinstated the accounts of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, The Babylon Bee, and Donald Trump. In fact, Ye was banned, reinstated by Musk, and now banned again.

Nick Fuentes is a white supremacist and organizer who has hit the radar of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Recently, he had dinner with Ye and Donald Trump, which caught the eye of every concerned citizen, including the Jewish community, who are now calling for Trump to denounce antisemitism.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.