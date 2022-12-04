Who is Adin Ross, the Twitch streamer set to interview Kanye West?

Following his controversial InfoWars interview with Alex Jones, the bad boy of music will be interviewed by Twitch and YouTube personality Adin Ross.

Social media influencer Kurrco announced via social media that Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, will be interviewed by Ross in an upcoming video that is expected to be streamed by millions of people.

Ye recently made waves over his contentious remarks during the Dec. 1 InfoWars podcast, in which he shared his support for Russia’s war on Ukraine, his feelings about cancel culture, and his controversial belief that Hitler and the Nazi Party offered something of value to the world. Quite understandably, his support of the dictator has upset people.

“There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler – a lot of things. I love everyone.”

Ross is no stranger to controversy himself. The popular Twitch streamer, with seven million followers, received a suspension from the popular social media platform in April, after using a homophobic slur word during a live stream. He was reinstated in June after Twitch users came together in support of him and asked the platform to reinstate him.

As of November, Ross is the 15th most streamed Twitch star. He began his streaming career with NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V content alongside his sister Naomi. This is where he met Bronny James, son of the legendary Lebron James. He owes a lot of his popularity to a viral video from June 2020, where he had the opportunity to speak to basketball superstar LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

I JUST TALKED TO LEBRON JAMES BRO OMFG pic.twitter.com/TF2uVt6epQ — adin (@adinross) June 7, 2020

A lot of his Twitch streams, as well as unique uploads, also appear on his YouTube channel, where he has amassed more than 3 million subscribers with a whopping 678 million views.

Given West’s latest string of controversies, expectations that this new interview will not be stoking another fire are slim to none. Combine that with the fact that Ross has millions of followers and you can see why the interview is already a topic of discussion long before it has even happened.

No set date for the interview, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks, has been revealed by Ross or Ye.