Twitter furious as Elon Musk reinstates editor of neo-Nazi website one day after Kanye West debacle

In a move we only wish was a joke, Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter account of Andrew Anglin, owner of the Neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer.

Anglin’s Twitter account has been suspended since 2013 for reasons that bear little explanation. Now, just days after rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, touted his love of Hitler on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show and was subsequently suspended (again) for posting a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David, Musk has revived Anglin’s account.

The move has caused rightful outrage from people on Twitter who are confused, dumbfounded, and altogether demoralized by all that’s happened in the last 24 hours.

Twitter reinstated the account of neo-Nazi and federal fugitive Andrew Anglin, who has outstanding monetary judgements against him for online anti-Semitic and racist harrassment: https://t.co/YzyciIBxQq https://t.co/q7azThMsPb — RiverSong (@actnowforward) December 2, 2022

Not only has @Twitter @policy @elonmusk reinstated infamous Nazi Andrew Anglin, but the algorithm is pushing him in the "who to follow" recommendations side bar.



This is not merely providing a platform to Nazis, it's boosting Nazis and accelerating the spread of their hate. — Jessica González (@JGo4Justice) December 2, 2022

An open message to @elonmusk and @TwitterSupport:



Do your homework. Andrew Anglin does not advocate for free speech. He advocates for the violent overthrow of the United States to be replaced by a white ethnostate, where white supremacists would govern and silence free speech — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) December 2, 2022

Twitter is currently recommending I follow neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin. Incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/F2f9c75Tla — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 2, 2022

This is a test for Elon Musk.

What kind of man is he?

Does he understand the impact and power he holds?

Will he use this in a way to make the world a better place?

He literally holds this level of power in his fingertips.

Reinstating Andrew Anglin is a huge failure. https://t.co/8682avtxr7 — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) December 2, 2022

Anglin has blatantly said he believes in ethnic cleansing and an authoritarian government. He’s called Hitler “cool,” said women “deserve to be beaten, raped and locked in cages,” and lives by the mantra WWHD (What Would Hitler Do), according to Southern Poverty Law Center. Anglin’s opinions have even rubbed other racists the wrong way, proving to be too blatant, too crude, and too provocative even for their liking.

Last month, Anglin was ordered to be arrested by a Montana judge for evading a $14 million judgment delivered to him in 2019, according to the Associated Press. The judgment was the result of an antisemitic harassment campaign he orchestrated in 2017 against a Montana family. Anglin repeatedly sent threatening messages and even shared personal information online, including images of their young son.

Unfortunately, Anglin isn’t the first white nationalist Musk has reinstated, which comes after the billionaire promised to grant “general amnesty” for all suspended accounts.

Some examples of who @elonmusk is verifying now: a Nazi who lost his verification after organizing a Nazi rally, an account that’s banned in Germany for Nazi shit, whatever the fuck this third one is, and “dead tw*tter employee hanging from a tree groyper”. pic.twitter.com/offp0reEy1 — Travis Brown (20-30% parody) (@travisbrown) November 15, 2022

Anglin’s reinstatement marks a pivotal moment in Twitter’s history, one that reflects poorly on the company and raises numerous red flags for where the future of “free speech” is headed on the platform.

In one of his first tweets since returning to the platform, Anglin said, “I don’t want trouble.” He has also said he hopes to “normalize” the beliefs of white nationalists like himself, according to ADL. In that same statement, which reads like something out of Hitler’s mouth, Anglin said he hopes we get to a point where “you can say these things that we believe in the open, publicly, without being physically attacked, without losing your job, without getting kicked off of the internet.”

All we have to say to that is it’s your move now, Elon.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.