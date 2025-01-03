Saoirse Ronan would like to do a musical, please, and it’s giving me ideas

Saoirse Ronan is no stranger to the finer arts. She’s a Golden Globe Award winner, been nominated for several Academy Awards, and featured in several key productions on Broadway. Now, she wants to do a musical, and it’s time for Hollywood to give her what she wants.

Recently, Ronan reconnected with her Lady Bird and Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet at the BFI Southbank in London, England. The pair discussed and reminisced about their careers, as well as the aspirations they have for the future. In this chat, Ronan revealed her adoration for Wicked, saying (via Deadline), “I can’t stop thinking about Wicked. I love it so much.”

Much like everyone else around the world, Ronan’s become bewitched by Wicked and now wants to star in a musical herself. “I would like to do a biopic on someone,” Ronan said, “but I’m not going to say who it is because I don’t want someone to steal it.”

Before everyone starts throwing out ideas that she should portray the late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor in a musical, Ronan added that the person she has in mind is still alive. So, who is she talking about?

Ronan is remaining mum about it, but it’s still fun to speculate whom she could be referring to. Since she’s part of the Wicked fandom, maybe she could be eyeing the opportunity to bring Ariana Grande’s story to the big screen. After all, Ronan is only a year younger than Grande, so tie her hair up into a tight ponytail and it’s showtime, baby!

Another major possibility is an obvious one that everyone’s missing: Taylor Swift. Ronan hasn’t been shy about her admiration for the musician in the past – in fact, it’s safe to say she’s a major Swiftie too.

In 2019, while doing press for Little Women on ITV’s This Morning (via Just Jared), Ronan positively compared author Louisa May Alcott and Swift. She explained how Alcott fought for the right to publish her books, while Swift was in a legal battle to reclaim the rights to her music. “There’s such a thing right now,” Ronan said. “Taylor Swift just released an album and it’s the first album she’s ever owned.” Needless to say, a tale like Swift’s is the type of story that Ronan could sink her teeth (and vocal chords) into.

When news broke about Saoirse Ronan’s desire to appear in a musical, X users shared their thoughts on the matter as well. One commentator wrote, “Can she do a Brooklyn accent? She’s got Streisand eyes.” It’s a good suggestion, Barbra Streisand is certainly a musical legend who deserves her own biopic and it isn’t difficult to see Ronan in the part. Another user suggested that Wicked: For Good should find a place for her, but that might be a little difficult to do since the film wrapped production before Ronan’s comments were published.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time that she’s expressed her interest in starring in a musical. In the past, she mentioned how she would love Greta Gerwig to write and direct the project as well. It might be difficult right now, since Gerwig appears to be wrapped up in making adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix, but who knows what lies ahead? Hopefully, it’s a Taylor Swift biopic with Saoirse Ronan in the lead!

