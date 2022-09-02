Sarah Michelle Gellar slams Howard Stern for suggesting her marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn’t last on their 20th wedding anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple first met while filming the teen slasher flick, I Know What You Did Last Summer, in 1997, but did not begin dating until a few years later in 2000. The milestone is a pretty big one for Hollywood unions, especially given how young they were when they got married (Gellar was 25 and Prinze was 26). Apparently nobody thought the marriage was doomed to fail more than Howard Stern.

You can hardly blame Gellar for having some fun at Stern’s expense.

“20,” the 45-year-old captioned a black and white photo of herself and Prinze on their big day, along with a shooting star emoji.

In her Instagram story, however, Gellar shaded the Sirius XM host over the 2001 interview with her hubby.

Before Stern became the relatively palatable, politically correct radio host that he is today, 20 years ago, the shock jock was precisely that. It used to be pretty much par for the course for the 68-year-old to talk about “banging” women or asking his guests extremely personal or risqué questions, as he very much did to Prinze in that interview.

“So you will marry her, even though you know that it won’t last?” Stern grilled his guest. “You’re a good looking guy, how old are you now? I think I gotta give you the speech. You have no idea how young you are. You think you know everything, ’cause I thought I knew everything. But you think you’re gonna know how you feel at 35. You’re going to be a completely different dude at 35 than you are at 25.”

“And she’ll be a completely different woman,” Prinze interjected.

“And you’ll probably talk to each other through lawyers,” added Stern’s longtime co-host Robin Quivers.

Tagging Stern’s radio show, Gellar shared screencaps from the interview, including the host’s claim that in 10 years, Prinze would owe him money when the marriage went south. “I think you owe us,” she quipped.

She’s not wrong. At the very least, Stern should acknowledge how wrong he was, and maybe send them out to a nice dinner or a vacation somewhere nice to make up for it. Just spitballing here.

You can watch the full clip of the interview below. Unsurprisingly, Stern does not come out looking great in hindsight.