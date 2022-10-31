Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.

But Twitter’s gonna Twitter, so users of the social media microblog site dug up an even more embarrassing angle on the feminist icon’s costume gaffe – rapper Saweetie wore the same exact costume in 2020. And so the debate begins: Who wore it better?

If you don’t know who Saweetie is, Twitter user “PapoLuca” is here to break it all down and provide a look at her Mystique costume:

Who is Saweetie? To the blind, she is the light. To the hungry, she is bread. To the sick, she is the cure. To the lonely, she is company. To the sad, she is joy. To the prisoner, she is freedom. For the poor, she is treasure. For me, she is everything. https://t.co/yL21ND8xb0 — Gil (@_PapoLuca) October 30, 2022

And fans of both powerful, beautiful feminist icons turned out in droves on Twitter to compare their Mystiques:

Who slayed mystique better? Saweetie or Kim?? pic.twitter.com/MU4kZbB03Y — ChaMpiON (@champion029) October 30, 2022

User Elijah Alexander points out that both are great in their own way:

Actually they both do; Kim looks like the Rebecca Romijn version and Saweetie looks like the Jennifer Lawrence version — Elijah Alexander (@EliTVScreen) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Kim took the opportunity to turn the gaffe into a potential audition:

While this user has a clear stated preference:

Kim Kardashian has never in her life looked better than Saweetie lmaoooooooo it aint even fair to compare https://t.co/NHc5yH8fMv — Classic Me (@HappyIsWack2me) October 31, 2022

Whoever wore it best, however, is irrelevant, as the important thing is that these two powerful, beautiful feminist icons owned their respective Halloweens by turning out and turning heads and owning their femininity. So instead of pitting them against each other, it’s also important to look within and ask the really important question: “Why was Saweetie going out to parties in the middle of a worldwide pandemic that kept the rest of us locked up at home?”