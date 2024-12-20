‘Screaming. Crying. Vomiting.’: Mariah Carey is brandishing a shotgun and taking no prisoners in her newest Christmas appearance

All those talks of Mariah Carey’s annual defrosting have finally manifested into reality. Fortnite, one of the biggest games in the world, is teaming up with the Queen of Christmas herself, and kicking off its holiday events in style.

Though the game’s Winterfest activities are usually front and center, one big reveal is attracting all the attention this year. Scoring a collaboration with one of the biggest names associated with Christmas is no simple feat, and if you’ve ever had thoughts of being shot by Carey, now’s your chance.

The Queen of Christmas strikes again

Mariah Carey stuns in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/lR9jZTvZrT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2024

A few days ago, a giant block of ice appeared on the map in Fortnite‘s chapter 6, season 1. Those who know already know, and the mysterious landmark didn’t remain a mystery for too long. Mariah Carey doesn’t take her title as the Queen of Christmas lightly. Every year as the festive season approaches, her timeless single “All I Want For Christmas” tops the charts globally. She has fully embraced this mantle, and this year, she’s celebrating Christmas with the most unlikely of collaborations.

The block of ice arrived as Fortnite made its winter changes, adding snow and decorations to the gameplay. Interestingly, players observed that the ice was thawing or melting every day, and reactions have been hilarious. As one X user put it, “screaming. crying. vomiting,” at the thought of getting blasted into oblivion by Carey, is quite the delight.

Paying homage to the iconic meme of Carey defrosting for Christmas as the season draws near, the block of ice in Fortnite will defrost to reveal a Mariah Carey NPC. The singer is making her Fortnite debut and joining the league of famous faces featured in the game.

The Mariah Carey NCP’s features, and where to find Her

MARIAH CAREY "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS" FORTNITE EMOTE – COMING @ DEC 20 🔥



EDIT: It's unknown if it's gonna be free for now, i think her NPC will only let you use it next to her. VIA @Wensoing & @ThatPumpkinHook pic.twitter.com/h7as5b95wu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 18, 2024

The block of ice encasing Mariah Carey’s character can currently be found in the middle of the map between Seaport City, Foxy Floodgate, and Brutal Boxcarts. Once she defrosts, she will feature as a point of interest that can be found in Battle Royales. Her NPC will be interacting with players, spreading holiday cheer and her appearance will come with an “All I Want for Christmas” emote.

The singer will also have a new skin available for purchase at the Item Shop, but it is unsure if the “All I Want for Christmas” emote will be free or not. Images and videos of the singer’s skin have already been revealed, and she will be decked in a bright red Santa suit lined with white fur at the wrists and neckline and accessorized with a thick black belt and black boots.

Information on when the block of ice will defrost and finally reveal Carey is unsure, but as Winterfest has officially begun, it can’t be too far off. Players expect the Queen of Christmas to join the game before the day itself so you can likely expect her and her angelic voice in the game before Dec. 25.

Winterfest is one of the biggest times of the year for Fortnite, and the game celebrates the holiday every year with an array of presents stashed in Christmas trees and the abundant Winterfest Lodge. Fortnite is also giving away free Christmas-themed skins of Snoop Dogg and Yulejacket during Winterfest.

