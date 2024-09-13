Selena Gomez’s ethnicity confirmed

Thanks to her colossal global fame, much is known about the wonderful Selena Gomez. The 32-year-old immensely talented singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman started her career as a child actress when she was only ten years old, and she’s barely been away from the spotlight since.

As a singer, she’s released three studio albums, a compilation album, three EPs, 30 singles as the lead artist, and six singles as a featured artist.

As an actress, Gomez has appeared prominently on both television and film. Her first on-screen role came in 2002 on Barney & Friends, where she played Gianna. Since then, her TV acting roles have included appearances in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Only Murders in the Building (on which she also serves as executive producer), and appearances as herself on many talk shows. As a movie star, Gomez’s credits include Spring Breakers, the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and Dolittle (as per IMDb).

She has also partnered with brands such as Sears, Borden Milk, Kmart, Adrenalina, Adidas, Pantene, Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola, Coach, and Puma as a brand ambassador or to endorse and advertise their products.

Having invested in Serendipity and Gopuff, Gomez has also launched her own company, Rare Beauty, a makeup and cosmetics brand that promotes inclusivity and mental health initiatives. Therefore, it should be no surprise that she’s worth over $1 billion.

A lot is also known about Gomez’s personal life. She has dated Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Zedd and is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco. She’s endured mental and physical health issues such as depression and lupus and received a kidney transplant from her friend, actress Francia Raisa, in 2017.

But people still have questions about her, including what her ethnicity is.

What is Selena Gomez’s ethnicity?

Had so much fun making a Mexican holiday feast with Claudette Zepeda. Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays tonight at 8pm on @FoodNetwork or @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/HFN1Rcfxkq — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 15, 2023

Born on July 2, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, Selena Gomez’s heritage is more varied than you might think. Her father is Ricardo Joel Gomez, and her mother is Mandy Teefey. According to her IMDb bio, Ricardo is of Mexican descent, and Mandy is of part-Italian ancestry. That means Gomez has Latin and Southern European ethnicity.

In an interview with Jack Rico for Showbiz Cafe when she was just 16, Gomez spoke about how proud she was to have Mexican and Italian roots. One thing’s for sure: Gomez undoubtedly makes her family proud, given how wildly successful she is.

