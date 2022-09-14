Serena Williams says she once ghosted someone during their date by going to bathroom and never returning

Serena Williams didn’t always have a good return.

The tennis mega-superstar who just retired last week after winning not one, not two, not three, but 23 Grand Slam singles titles, admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she once double faulted on a date.

The now married net-minder was of course referring to a time when she was still dating, or at least trying to.

Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Serena was discussing with the host her recent farewell to tennis, explaining how she usually hates goodbyes because she isn’t good with them. That’s when Fallon asked if she’s the type of person to leave a party without saying goodbye to which Serena answered, “Yeah, I mean, if it’s not happening. If you’re not playing the right music and I’m not dancing then I’m outta there.”

After Fallon responded with surprise, Serena dropped an ace and said she’s done that before, and it was actually on a date.

Perhaps the funniest moment of the night was Fallon’s extremely surprised response since he clearly couldn’t picture Serena doing such a thing. Fallon asked, “What are you talking about?!”

Serena briefly explained, “It was years ago, obviously. but I was not having a great date. I just went to the bathroom.”

On her trip to the bathroom, it’s unclear if Serena dropped a deuce at that time (sorry, couldn’t resist).

Seeking clarification, the shocked comedian questioned if Williams just went to the bathroom and never came back. Her response? “I have yet to go back.”