‘She is literally handing out blankets when she could solve the problem’: Oprah scorned for celebrity shenanigans surrounding Lahaina fire

An ever-increasing number of people are expressing indignation on social media at broadcasting tycoon Oprah Winfrey for her attitude concerning the devastating Maui Wildfires.

CelebriTeaBlinds shared a concerning post from Crazy Days and Nights, stating:

“Oprah is getting a lot of backlash for trying to bring CBS cameras into the Maui evacuation centers. Here is a blind item: Speaking of celebrities who only want to do nice things while being filmed, the one named permanent A-list host took a camera crew with her when she tried to go to a shelter to exploit the victims there. Wait until they see the offers she and the wealthy surfer start making for the land. They will feel like [they’re] being exploited.”

The website owner, an entertainment lawyer, alleged that the blind item is about billionaire media moguls Oprah and Mark Zuckerberg.

In March 2023, Architectural Digest reported that Oprah purchased an additional 860 acres of agricultural real estate for $6.6 million, increasing her land holdings on Maui to 1000 acres. At the time, long before the wildfires, indigenous residents expressed fears of possible displacement.

Another TikToker found it absurd that Oprah hasn’t extended an offer to utilize her property for the rescue effort. They criticized wealthy part-time Hawaii residents and the tourism industry for redirecting water on the island for frivolous purposes instead of its intended role in land preservation.

On August 12, BBC cameras filmed Oprah inside the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku, distributing water bottles, hygiene products, and towels to survivors.

A smiling photo of Winfrey made international headlines, inserting her into the narrative as a charitable figure. The sight of Oprah bearing gifts in full hair and makeup rubbed some people the wrong way. Her presence hit a false note, reminiscent of her protégé Meghan Markle’s appearance with a camera crew during the Uvalde massacre memorial. Were these acts of performative philanthropy?

A user named Jules refused to enable what they described as Oprah’s self-enhancing behavior. They pointed out that Winfrey has the financial muscles to rebuild Lahaina single-handedly, but she is instead buying up land from indigenous people.

According to Forbes, Winfrey has a net worth of $2.5 billion. The charismatic star took to Instagram to share a folksy account of the survivors she met. She pledged to make a considerable donation “once all the smoke and ash has settled, and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like.”

There is a clear distinction between opportunism, which capitalizes on others’ suffering for personal gain, and genuine charity, which does not seek attention or accolades. While Oprah typically garners more admiration than skepticism, the incident in Maui has sparked a conversation about the authenticity of celebrity altruism indicative of a broader societal shift, where social media provides a platform for people to express their thoughts on how influential figures use their resources and access in times of crisis.